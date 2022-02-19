With NBA superstar Trae Young watching from the baseline, the East Central University men's basketball team showed off a little.
The Tigers snapped a four-game losing skid by blowing past Ouachita Baptist 76-61 Thursday night inside the Kerr Activities Center.
East Central improved to 9-14 overall and 7-10 in the Great American Conference, while Ouachita Baptist fell to 5-19 and 3-15.
Young made his first trip to Ada to watch high school buddy Josh Crutchfield — who both attended Norman North.
"Never been to Ada.. guess it’s always okay for a first. Letssss get it @KingCrutch25 (Josh Crutchfield" Young said in a tweet.
Crutchfield later retweeted a response to Young, who set records at the University of Oklahoma before signing with the Atlanta Hawks in 2018 where he became a two-time NBA All-Star.
"Appreciate you showing up gang!!! That’s love," the Crutchfield tweet read.
Crutchfield made his first start of the season for the Tigers and finished with a career-best nine points on the strength of three 3-pointer field goals.
East Central raced to first-half leads of 11-3, 21-12 and 33-20 before settling for a 36-24 halftime edge.
A Crutchfield 3-pointer at the 18:14 mark of the second half put the Tigers on top 41-26.
Ouachita got no closer than eight the rest of the way.
ECU's Shemar Smith scored on a putback with 3:46 remaining that pushed the Tiger advantage to 68-52.
Freshman AJ Ferguson Jr. led the East Central attack with a career-high 20 points and eight rebounds. He shot 6-of-10 from the field and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line.
Smith had a strong outing that included 14 points and eight rebounds. Ellis Lee Jr. followed with 11 points and five rebounds.
As a team, ECU sank 22-of-24 (91.7%) free throws compared to a 13-of-18 (72.2%) showing by the visitors.
Ouachita Baptist was led by Alex Scariolo with 16 points and three steals. Tylar Haynes was next with 13 points.
The Tigers resume play at 3 p.m. today against Henderson State back at the Kerr Activities Center.
