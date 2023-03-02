Toughness, a different game and balance

Previously, I left off with how ‘Downtown’ Freddie Brown in the 1969 National Tournament used me in more ways than a K-Swiss army knife. Today, I’d like to talk about some things that have changed about basketball in the past 60 years or more.
Basketball has come a long way since its inception by Dr. James Naismith in 1891. And to think, there was a time when an official had to climb a ladder to retrieve the ball from the basket. This was before it was implemented to cut the bottom from the basket.
Such ingenuity. Can you hear the fans back then chanting “boring?”
Toughness
Whoever said that basketball was a “non-contact sport” must have been smoking something. For sure, he never caught a malicious elbow in the mouth or nose.
There was such a thing as a ‘hard foul’ back in the late 1950s and mid-’60s, and some coached fouling hard if an opponent drove the lane for a layup (especially if it was a good player, too).
There was a reason why I made 15 straight free throws in our 1967 conference championship game at Atoka. The Wampus Cats were trying to send me a message. It didn’t work.
My Hugo coach was okay with the hard foul strategy because that’s the way he was coached. Make them think twice about driving our lane and make them get up from the floor and earn the points on the free-throw line.
Also, there was no such thing as knee pads-only for girls. Scabs on our knees and elbows were a legit ‘right of passage’ to becoming a true basketball player. Coach Overton absolutely loved to spray Nitrotan on floor burns while everyone laughed. Nitrotan and Atomic bomb ointment cured everything. Ha!
My coach at Murray State was also from the school of hard fouls. I didn’t play a lot during my freshman year, but I became a good ‘hatchet man’. Our rival, Eastern, had a good, trash-talking player that I was guarding who had to leave the game with a broken nose and didn’t return … hmmm.
The next time we played he was wearing a hockey mask and looked like Michael Myers in the movie, Halloween. He wasn’t talking trash, either.
On the outside, I see that it appears as if basketball was a dirty game back then, however, it was just a mutually endeavored experience. It was similar to baseball pitchers. Hit our player and we hit you. Foul us hard and expect a hard foul in return. Life.
Playing junior college basketball back in the 60s was a whole different life, and I will forever cherish those days in which I learned so much. I will say this, there weren’t any Prima Donnas on the Juco circuit. It was a hard life and I learned a lot about myself. Maybe I can share something about these travels next fall.
I honestly feel that basketball can foster a need for toughness, and actually the kind of response that kids from lower socioeconomic backgrounds live every day. That’s why the game is dominated by them.
The ability to rebound is in direct proportion to the distance a player’s house is from the nearest railroad tracks. (Don’t forget that I grew up 50 yards from the tracks in Hugo, Oklahoma.)
Balance
We know how important balance is in our lives. It can be easier said than done. Do not let winning and losing define who you are and be careful how you treat wins and losses, too. Do not let your highs be too high and your lows be too low, because you’re never as good as people say you are when you win, and you’re never as bad as people say you are when you lose.
I’ll close today with a segment from a favorite poem: ‘If’ by Rudyard Kipling.
If you can dream and not make dreams your master. If you can think and not make thoughts your aim.
If you can meet with triumph and disaster.
And, treat those two impostors just the same.
Best
Alan Simpson
