Tough start for East Central volleyball team

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The East Central University volleyball team began its 2022 season over the weekend with a total of four matches at the 14th Annual Kathleen Brasfield Invitational in San Angelo, Texas.
The Tigers ended the two-day tournament 0-4.
Match 1
A&M Kingsville 3, ECU 2
ECU fell to TAMUK in a five-set contest (12-25, 15-25, 25-16, 25-20, 11-15) in their opening matchup despite fighting back from an 0-2 deficit.
The Tigers recorded 48 kills and hit .145 for the match; however, the Javs had 59 kills and a .200 hitting percentage that gave them the offensive advantage to secure the victory.
Thalianette Garcia and Lisa Gonzalez earned the Tigers’ first double-doubles of the season. Garcia recorded 10 kills and 11 digs and Gonzalez put up 20 assists and 11 digs. Leah Lawson also had a strong performance on the court, dishing out 19 assists. Jade Coates garnered 6 kills, 2 block assists and a .400 (6k-2e-10ta) hitting percentage. during her freshman debut.
Match 2
NM Highlands 3, ECU 2
The Tigers, despite winning the first two sets of the match, were unable to claim victory against NMHU (25-19, 25-14, 19-25, 18-25, 8-15) in their second contest on Friday. This was the second straight five-set match for ECU.
Emma Strickland recorded a season-high 16 kills while Nyah Walker posted a strong 10 kills to land themselves on the kill leaderboard. Aloni Jordan also had a strong performance at the net earning seven kills and a .312 hitting percentage. Anmarie Dominick garnered a career-high 22 digs and was only one of two Tigers to reach double digits in digs. Lisa Gonzalez recorded her second straight double-double of the season with 20 assists and 15 digs. She now has seven career double-doubles.
Match 3
CSU Pueblo 3, ECU 0
ECU kicked off day two of the tournament falling to opponent Colorado State University-Pueblo in three sets (16-25, 14-25, 20-25). After a late push in the third set, the Tigers were unable to catch up to the Thunderwolves.
Nyah Walker led the way offensively with 10 kills in the match. Ashleigh Miller was the next highest with four kills. Alejandra Delgado led the team in digs. Lisa Gonzalez was just one dig shy of earning another double-double with 12 assists and nine digs. Jordan, Gonzalez, Dominick, and Lawson each recorded a service ace.
Match 4
Angelo State 3, ECU 0
In the last matchup of the Kathleen Brasfield Invitational, the Tigers fell to No. 13 Angelo State in straight sets.
All three sets were tight, but a few key scoring runs from the Belles allowed them to pull ahead and close the match (25-20, 25-19, 25-19).
Ashleigh Miller, Emma Strickland and Nyah Walker led the Tigers with five kills each with Aloni Jordan and Jada Abercrombie claiming four kills of their own.
Leah Lawson recorded her first double-double of the season with 10 assists and 11 digs. Alejandra Delgado tallied 14 digs to make her new career total of digs 861.
Setter Lisa Gonzalez earned a spot on the Kathleen Brasfield Invitational All-Tournament Team.
The East Central volleyball team will be back in action at 6 p.m. today against the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
