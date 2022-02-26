ROFF — For a team ranked No. 1 in Class B, the road to Monday night’s Area Tournament championship game in Chickasha opposite No. 5 Duke has been anything but easy for the Roff Tigers.
The Tigers defeated a scrappy Alex club 48-36 in a Class B District title club and then those same Longhorns went on to win three straight regional contests to earn a spot in the area tournament.
Roff then turned back a tough, well-coached Lookeba-Sickles club 38-31 in a Class B Regional Tournament winner’s bracket game before rallying from a 10-point deficit to knock off No. 11 Big Pasture 46-32 to claim a regional crown.
The Tigers now sit at 24-2 on the season.
Roff boys coach Larry Johnston said the stiff competition has been a positive for his club.
“We haven’t had a game or team where we could just show up and blow somebody out. This year from the get-go, it’s been a tough draw,” Johnston told The Ada News after a Thursday afternoon practice session.
“Alex is in the area tournament. That’s not exactly the draw you’d think you’d get for a highly-ranked team in districts,” he said. “For us, it’s been better. We’ve played three good, good opponents so far and that’s been really good for our guys.”
Johnston’s squad will play its fourth good opponent at 8 p.m. Monday in a Class B Area Tournament championship game with a trip to the state tournament up for grabs. The other Tigers will carry a 23-4 record into the matchup with Roff.
Johnston said it will be like looking in the mirror when his Tigers play the Duke Tigers.
“They will be very similar to us. They are long and athletic and run a 1-3-1 defense. They have a couple of kids that can really shoot and a couple of kids that can drive,” he said. “One thing that’s an advantage for us is our guys just compete so hard. But we’ll have our hands full.”
Johnston said the team that limits its turnovers the best will have the upper hand.
“They’re very aggressive defensively like us so taking care of the basketball will be a priority for us. Whoever takes care of it the best is going to have a big advantage. That’s by far going to be the biggest key for both teams,” he said.
The weather has made the area championship contest even bigger. Now, the loser of Monday’s title tilt will have to return to Chickasha for an area consolation contest. The winner of that game will turn around and compete in the state tournament, which has now been pushed back to a Thursday-Saturday format at different venues in the Oklahoma City metro area.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association had previously scheduled the state tournament for Tuesday tip-offs so every qualifier could play in the State Fair Arena.
“It’s going to be paramount to win on that first day now. We definitely need to go and get our business taken care of,” Johnston said.
