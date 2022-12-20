MIDWEST CITY — The Ada Lady Cougars went toe-to-toe with Class 5A powerhouse Carl Albert for 29 minutes Friday night in Midwest City.
But the host Lady Titans finally got some breathing room in the final three minutes of the contest in a 76-63 win over Ada.
Carl Albert, No. 2 in Class 5A, stayed unbeaten at 8-0 on the year, while Ada — ranked No. 18 in Class 4A — fell to 4-3.
“Our kids played their tails off. The score isn’t a true reputation of how close this game was,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings. “Carl Albert pulled away in the last three minutes of the game. They are a tough, balanced basketball team.”
In the boys contest, Class 5A No. 1 Carl Albert used a big second half to bury the Ada Cougars 77-39. The top-ranked Titans improved to 5-0 on the season, while Ada dropped to 4-3.
“I thought it was a great opportunity for our team to compete against one of the best teams in the state,” said Ada head coach Kyle Caufield. “I thought we continued to battle all night, however, they were making shots and we didn’t. We knew they all could shoot the ball really well and that’s what they did in the second half. “
The Ada girls return to action on Dec. 28 and will face Class A No. 7 Frontier at 8 p.m. in the first round of the Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic. That annual holiday girls basketball tournament is played inside East Central University’s Kerr Activities Center.
The Ada boys are off until next year, hosting Heritage Hall on Jan. 3 inside the Cougar Activity Center.
GIRLS
Carl Albert 76, Ada 63
The Lady Cougars trailed just 62-59 with a little over four minutes left in the game and got a good look at a corner 3-pointer that would have tied the contest.
After a Carl Albert bucket put the home team on top 64-59, Ada missed two field goals and the front end of a 1-and-1 that could have made the game tighter.
The Lady Titans got a big 3-pointer from Kennedy Cofer at the 2:27 mark following an offensive rebound to get some breathing room at 67-59.
Carl Albert led 21-17 after the first quarter and 39-31 at halftime. Ada closed the gap to 55-51 to set up an exciting fourth period.
The Lady Titans had no answer for Ada sophomore standout Sania Richardson, who poured in a game-high 42 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Jakobi Williams was next with eight points and Abbey Strong followed with six. They also hit a pair of 3-point shots. Rylynn Truett also buried a triple for the Lady Cougars.
Carl Albert’s balanced offense feature five different players that reached double figures. Ausha Moore led the way with 16 points, Audrey Plunkett scored 14, Kamryn Sutton chimed in with 11 and both Cofer and Skylar Anderson contributed 10 points apiece. Ariana Diaz just missed double digits with eight.
BOYS
Carl Albert 77, Ada 39
The Cougars trailed 14-9 after the first quarter and got within 23-21 when Carter Colombe sank a 3-pointer at the 1:53 mark of the second period. However, the Titans finished the first half on a 7-0 spurt to take a 30-21 lead at halftime.
Carl Albert outscored Ada 47-18 over the final two quarters to pull away.
“I thought we did a good job in the first half of responding to their runs. We were down by two late and we just didn’t close the quarter out the way we needed to” Caufield said. “When you play great teams you have to withstand runs and close out quarters and we didn’t do that Friday night.”
Colombe was the only Ada player to reach double figures with 11 points. He hit three 3-point shots. Jack Morris followed with nine points and Andrew Hughes was next with six. Cooper Patterson also hit a triple for Ada.
Carl Albert’s Quincy Hopkins got free for a game-high 28 points, including two 3-pointers. Jordan England was next with 19 points. Both Jayden Hopkins and Hutch Russell added seven points each.
