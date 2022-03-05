SHAWNEE — Southeastern simply punished East Central inside the paint. And then high eight 3-pointers in the second half.
That combination proved to me too much for the Tigers to overcome in an 82-59 loss to the top-seeded Savage Storm Thursday evening in the first round of the Great American Conference Championship tournament inside the Firelake Arena.
Southeastern improved to 24-5 on the year and advanced to a Saturday semifinal contest, while East Central finishes its season at 11-18.
“They have a really good basketball team. They’re just so hard to defend. I think they have a chance to do something special this year,” said ECU men’s coach Max Pendery.
The Tigers simply didn’t have an answer for Southeastern’s freshman giant Ante Brzovic. His basket inside with 13:35 helped the Savage Storm take an early double-digit lead at 20-10.
ECU responded with a 16-6 run and after Ellis Lee, Jr. buried a 3-pointer at the 9:16 mark of the opening frame, the game was knotted at 26-26.
“We fought all game. Even though in the second half they kind of pulled away. We made some shots and started getting stops. That’s how we got back in the game,” Pendery said.
GAC Player of the Year Ada Dworsky had just two points during the first 16 minutes of the first half, but scored back-to-back baskets — the last on a drive with 1:56 showing — that put SOSU ahead 36-29.
Southeastern led 40-32 at halftime.
With just under 12 minutes remaining in the second half, freshman AJ Ferguson drove the basket, hit a layup and absorbed a hard foul by Southeastern’s Kellen Manek. Ferguson hit the free throw to cut the SOSU advantage to 50-44.
Manek then hit back-to-back 3-pointers — sandwiched around a flop by Brzovic that drew an offensive foul from ECU post player Josh Apple — that ignited a 13-0 run that finally put the game out of reach.
Dworsky capped the SOSU jaunt with a 3-pointer — he called for the ball most of the way down the court before getting a pass from Jett Sternberger — and followed the shot from long range with a strong drive to the basket that pushed the Southeastern led to 63-44.
The Savage Storm connected on 10-of-23 3-point shots for the game and went 8-of-14 from downtown in the second half.
That hot shooting from outside along with the dominance in the paint by the 6-9 Brzovic proved to be far too much for ECU to overcome.
“Once they started getting both of those things going it was tough. It was kind of pick your poison at that time,” Pendery said.
“Brzovic is an all-league player. He’s a stud,” he continued. “Unfortunately, Josh Apple still wasn’t healthy enough to take some of that. He did his best tonight.”
Apple had missed seven straight games with an ankle injury late in the season and was nowhere near 100 percent Thursday night.
Brzovic finished with a huge double-double that included game-highs of 25 points and 18 rebounds. He helped Southeastern outscore ECU 48-28 in the paint.
Sternberger followed with 20 points — 14 in the first half. Manek was next with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and a 3-of-4 showing from 3-point territory.
Dworsky had a pedestrian 13 points but was able to collect 11 assists.
East Central got a team-high 22 points from Brennen Burns, who also had five assists. Ferguson was the only other ECU player to reach double figures with 11 points. Jalen Crutchfield followed with eight points.
Pendery said he’ll miss his seniors but looks forward to next season.
“I can’t say enough about the seniors we have that are departing the program. That’s a lot of minutes and a lot of points that are leaving us. Replacing those guys is going to be very difficult,” he said. “But we also have some awesome guys coming back. I’m excited about the future of the program.”
