ROFF — A battle between the top two teams in Class B was really no battle at all.
The top-ranked Roff Tigers got home runs from Kaden Darnell, Bill McCarter and Dylan Reed and clubbed No. 2 Fort Cobb-Broxton 10-3 Saturday in the finals of the 43rd Annual Roff Fall Tournament.
Coach Danny Baldridge’s bunch, who blitzed Latta 12-2 in a Friday night semifinal game, outscored its three tournament foes by a combined 33-6 and have now scored double-digit runs in nine games and scored nine runs in two others. Roff remained unbeaten at 12-0 on the year and hosts Varnum today and travels to Latta at 4:30 p.m. Thursday for a rematch with the Panthers.
“I was very pleased with how we played this week in our own tournament,” Baldridge told The Ada News. “It’s hard to host a tournament while your players are having to work all the games then show up game ready for when it’s their time. We were pretty sharp in all areas of the game this weekend.”
While the offense was clicking, Roff players also made just two errors in the three victories and got solid pitching all weekend long.
“We are about to the halfway mark in this fall season and I’m really happy in the direction we are headed,” Baldridge said.
Latta, ranked No. 14 in Class A, fell to 7-6 on the season after suffering an 8-0 loss to Wright City in Saturday’s third-place game.
The Byng Pirates, No. 18 in Class A, clubbed Caney (No. 4 in Class B) on Friday but dropped a 10-2 decision to Calera (No. 5 in Class A) in Saturday’s consolation championship contest.
Roff 10, Fort Cobb-Broxton 3
After the Mustangs cut a 5-0 deficit to 6-3, the Tigers scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to get some breathing room.
All three Roff home runs were solo shots.
Cade Baldridge led a 13-hit Roff barrage, going 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. McCarter finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Reed went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.
Darnell also had two hits, drove in two runs and scored twice for Roff, while Tallen Bagwell finished 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored.
Fort Cobb standout Jaxon Willits led his team at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Kaen Baker finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Blayke Nunn had the only other FC hit.
Reed tossed a complete game for the Tigers. He struck out three, walked two and allowed just five hits and one earned run. Eli Willits absorbed the loss for the Mustangs.
Roff 12, Latta 2
The Tigers led 3-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth but scored five runs in that frame and pulled away with four more tallies in the bottom of the fifth.
Brand Wilson hammered two home runs to lead an eight-hit Roff offense. He finished 3-for-4 with six RBIs and three runs scored. Dylan Reed went 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored for the home team, while Bill McCarter walked, was hit by a pitch and scored three times.
Landon Wolfe hit a solo home run for the Panthers and Deakon Smith had Latta’s only other hit.
Tallen Bagwell was the winning pitcher. He struck out 12, walked four and allowed just one earned run in five innings. Carson Abbott absorbed the loss for Latta. He struck out four, walked one and allowed just one earned run in 3.2 innings thanks to four LHS errors.
Wright City 8, Latta 0
Wright City hurler Rayner Beene tossed a five-inning shutout. He struck out four, walked three and allowed just three Latta hits.
Kase Lindley led a seven-hit Lumber Jax offense, going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Brody Guest went 2-for-2 and scored twice.
Zeagan Stewart hit a double for the Panthers and Jackson Presley and Landon Fortner supplied the other LHS hits.
Calera 10, Byng 2
Byng scored a run in the top of the first inning but Calera scored four runs in the bottom of the second and three more in the third to flip the game around.
The Pirates managed just three hits in the contest, including a 2-for-2 effort from Kendon Wood that included a double, an RBI and a run scored. Preston Welch had the other Byng hit.
Nakni Anna led the Bulldogs at the plate. He finished 2-for-2 with a home run, a double, two walks, five RBIs and a run scored. Ryan Dunn went 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored.
Anna was also the winning pitcher. He struck out eight, walked two and allowed just two earned runs in five innings. Bo Boatwright was the losing hurler. He struck out three and walked four in 2.2 innings.
Byng 14, Caney 2
Preston Welch finished 3-for-3 with a walk, a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored to help Byng roll past the Cougars.
The win gave Byng head coach Shawn Streater his 700th career victory.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to coach good players and ride their coattails,” Streater said of the milestone. “I’m not in the category or lever of coaches like the Bowens, Collins, Simons, etc.”
Cooper McCage went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Mason Carter ripped a solo home run and scored three times for the Pirates. Kendon Wood cracked a double, drove in three runs and scored once in a nine-hit BHS offense.
Cooper Hardison led Caney at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored.
Naaman Lee earned the mound win for Byng. He struck out five, walked none and allowed two earned runs in five innings.
