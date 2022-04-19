Top-ranked Sooners fall to Texas in first loss of season

No. 1 Oklahoma suffered its first loss of the season Saturday against No. 18 Texas.
The Longhorns beat the Sooners 4-2 and snapped OU’s undefeated 38-0 start to the season, the longest unbeaten start in NCAA Division I history.
“We learned a lot from this game, in many ways,” OU coach Patty Gasso said in a statement. “We learned a lot from this entire series, in ways that will make us better. To be realistic, we weren’t going to go undefeated through the season. It was just a matter of time. We got outplayed, and that’s exactly why we have our first loss.”
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth, when Mary Iakopo singled to left field. The Longhorns added to their lead in the bottom of the sixth, when Mia Scott hit a bases-loaded double to left field that brought in three runs.
The Sooners suffered their worst day at the plate this season. OU finished with just two hits in the game, its lowest hit total of the season, after recording just three hits in the opening game of the Texas series.
“There were no breakdowns in the locker room, whatsoever,” Gasso said. “It’s understanding that we need to fine-tune a lot of things as we go forward.”
Jayda Coleman hit a single in the second inning and got on after being hit by a pitch in the fourth and seventh innings. With the Sooners’ backs against the wall in the seventh, Kenzie Hansen hit a two-run home run to put OU (38-1, 8-1 Big 12) on the board and cut the Texas (31-12-1, 7-2 Big 12) lead in half. But it wasn’t enough to turn the game in the Sooners’ favor.
Coleman and Hansen were the only Sooners to get a hit or get on base in the loss.
Jordyn Bahl started in the circle for OU. She pitched six innings, giving up eight hits and four runs — though only three were earned. Bahl issued three walks and recorded nine strikeouts.
OU will be back in action Wednesday for a midweek game against North Texas.
