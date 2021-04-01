ROFF — The Roff Tigers used a six-run outburst in the bottom of the second inning to take control and defeated Allen 9-1 Tuesday at Tiger Field.
Roff, ranked No. 1 in Class B, extended its season-long winning streak to 13 games, while Allen fell to 2-12.
Cade Baldridge hit a solo homer in the bottom of the first inning before the Tigers put together their big second-inning uprising. That inning included three walks, a two-run single by Coby Simon and a run-scoring hit by Trayson Miller. Conner Owens capped the surge with a monstrous three-run bomb over the left-field fence that put the Tigers on top 7-0.
Allen had a chance for a big inning in the top of the third when the Mustangs loaded the bases on walks to AJ Hill and Caden Howard sandwiched around a base hit by Clayton Shackleford. Hill later scored on an error but Allen left the basepaths full.
Roff ended the game via the run-rule when both Baldridge and Miller walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth inning to push across a pair of runs.
Simon led an eight-hit Roff offense, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Drew Sheppard went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored, while Miller finished 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored. Baldridge went 1-fo4-2 with two walks, an RBI and two runs scored from the top of the RHS batting order and Owens ended up 1-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Will Joplin was 0-for-1 and was hit twice and scored a run.
The Mustangs were limited to three hits. Jake Hisaw finished 1-for-2 with a double, while Shackleford and Emmett Koonce had Allen’s other hits.
Kaden Darnell was the winning pitcher for Roff. He struck out one, walked two and gave up two hits and no earned runs in 3.0 innings. Kagan Huneycutt tossed 2.0 shutout innings of relief.
Hill absorbed the loss for Allen.
Roff travels to the Marlow Outlaw Tournament today and faces Antlers at 4 p.m. in a first-round contest.
The Mustangs are part of the 10-team 36th Annual Dewar Invitational Gumbo Classic and will meet Wetumka at 6 p.m. tonight.
Konawa records pair of wins at Stratford
STRATFORD — The Konawa Tigers used solid pitching performance to snag a District 2A-6 sweep of the host Stratford Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Konawa won the opener 10-0 before defeating Stratford 9-1 in Game 2. The Tigers improved to 10-7 on the year and 4-1 in the district, while the Bulldogs dipped to 1-6 and 0-4.
Game 1
Konawa 10, Stratford 0
Zackary Reavis tossed four shutout innings in the run-rule victory He struck out five, walked two and allowed just two hits to pick up the win. Brysin Markovich was tagged with the loss after striking out three and walking one in 3.1 innings.
The Tigers broke open the game with seven runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Christopher Matchie led a 13-hit Konawa offense, going 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Reavis helped his own cause, finishing 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored. Kaden Sharp went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, while Christian Matchie went 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored.
Silas Issacs finished 1-for-2 with a home run, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored for the visitors, while Dylan Fry went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and scored a run.
Stratford got base hits from Caleb Miller and Josiah Stevens.
Game 2
Konawa 9, Stratford 1
The Tigers led just 3-0 after four innings before scoring three runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to end the game early.
Silas Isaacs earned the mound win for Konawa. He struck out six, walked one and allowed one earned run on four hits in 5.2 innings. Dylan Fry recorded the final out, getting Cannan Weddle to ground out with runners at first and third with two outs in the top of the sixth inning.
Caleb Miller was the losing pitcher for Stratford. He struck out seven and walked two in 5.1 innings.
Fry had a hot bat for Konawa, going 4-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Zackary Reavis finished 3-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored, while Cale Eberle went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a triple. Christian Matchie also had two hits and one run scored, while Issacs ended up 1-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored. Kaden Sharp also belted a triple and knocked in two runs for the visitors.
Miller led Stratford at the plate, finishing 3-for-3 with a double and the only RBI for the home team. Josiah Stevens also had a hit for Stratford, while John Mann scored the lone SHS run.
Konawa is at Maud today and travels to Okemah on Friday.
Stratford is hosting the Stratford Bulldog Round Robin Tournament which runs today through Saturday. The Bulldogs open play in the tournament today, meeting Maysville at 2:30 and Wayne at 7:30.
No. 4 Asher bounces No. 5 Tupelo
TUPELO — The Asher Indians snapped a 4-4 tie with four runs in the top of the third inning and pulled away from host Tupelo for a 12-5 win Tuesday evening.
Asher, ranked No. 4 in Class B, improved to 9-3 on the year while No. 5 Tupelo dropped to 7-3.
“Starting pitching really set us back today, but we had several guys on and couldn’t get any timely hits and Asher did,” said Tupelo head coach Clay Weller.
In the top of the third inning, Asher went ahead on a bases-loaded walk to Dayton Fowler that forced in a run and put the visitors on top 4-3.
Trent Smith followed with an RBI single and Ryan Reeser later raced home on a wild pitch. Conner Thompson drove home the final run of the frame on a groundout.
Garrett Leba led a 12-hit Asher offense, going 3-for-4 with a solo home run, three RBIs and three runs scored. Mike McDonald finished 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, while Smith finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Devon Lamb finished 2-for-5 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Tupelo managed just four hits with Cody Airington going 2-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks. Harley Davidson also ripped a solo home run, while Dalton O’Dell finished 1-for-3 with two runs scored for the hosts.
Tahlan Hamilton recorded the pitching win. He struck out two, walked eight and allowed four hits and two earned runs in 6.0 innings. Smith pitched a scoreless innings of relief for the visitors.
Harley Davidson was the losing hurler for Tupelo. He struck out one, walked five and gave up six hits. Taecyn Meek turned in a good relief effort. He had six strikeouts, one walk and allowed three earned runs in four innings.
Asher meets Maysville at noon today in the Stratford Bulldog Round Robin Tournament.
The Tigers are scheduled to compete in the Rock Creek Tournament today through Saturday at Bokchito.
