VANOSS — Before entering Tuesday night’s home matchup with Dale, Vanoss girls and boys head basketball coach Jonathon Hurt said the two teams his VHS squads were about to face were two of the best, regardless of classification.
Dale didn’t do anything to change his mind in either contest.
The Lady Pirates rushed out to a big first-half lead and defeated Vanoss 42-25 in the opener.
Dale, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, improved to 21-1 on the year, while Class A No. 3 Vanoss dropped to 20-2.
And it was even worse for Vanoss in the boys game. The Wolves hung tough early but couldn’t slow down Dale in the second half in a lopsided 73-33 loss to the high-powered Pirates.
Dale, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, stayed unbeaten at 22-0 on the season, while Class A No. 3 Vanoss slipped to 19-3.
Both Vanoss clubs will vie for a Class A District championship at home Saturday night. The VHS girls meet the Stonewall-Rush Springs winner at 6 p.m. and the Vanoss boys will take on the winner of the same two teams at 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Dale 42, Vanoss 25
The Lady Wolves managed just one field goal in the first quarter — a 3-pointer by Avery Ellis — and faced an early 16-6 deficit.
Vanoss only made a pair of shots in the second period and that allowed Dale to boost its lead to 27-11 by halftime.
The Lady Wolves clawed back by outscoring Dale 11-6 in the third quarter to get within 33-22. However, a Trinity Belcher 3-pointer was the only offense Vanoss could muster in the fourth period.
Avery Elllis sank two 3-pointers and led the Vanoss offense with 12 points. Caidence Cross scored six points, all in the Vanoss third-quarter run.
Dale senior Brook Rutland led her team with 20 points. She sank two 3-pointers and went 6-of-7 from the free-throw line.
Gracee Waller was next for Dale with nine points and made one 3-point shot.
Dale finished 8-of-12 from the free-throw line, while Vanoss made five of its eight attempts.
BOYS
Dale 73, Vanoss 33
Nothing was settled after the first quarter, which ended in a 12-12 tie. Dale outscored Vanoss 17-6 to build a 29-18 halftime lead.
The Pirates pulled away by erupting for 30 points in the third period and watched their lead grow to 59-28. The visitors ended the contest on a 14-5 run.
Carter Perry scored 20 points through three quarters in the loss for Vanoss. He hit one 3-point basket. Brayden Cannon was next with six points.
The Pirates saw four different players reach double figures.
DHS star Dayton Forsythe led the way with 18 points — all coming in the first three periods. He hit one triple and was a perfect 5-of-5 from the free-throw line. Tray Chambers scored 14 points for the Pirates, while Levi Kelly hit a pair of 3-point shots and scored 12. Deken Jones added 11 points for the visitors.
Coach Hurt and Logan Hulbutta both were handed technical fouls in the contest. Hulbutta and Cannon each fouled out.
Dale knocked down 13-of-18 free throws and Vanoss finished 4-of-7 from the stripe.
