The first-ever Tom Kemp Memorial Golf Scramble, sponsored by The GLOCO, LLC, is scheduled for Aug. 15 at the Oak Hills Golf & Country Club.
The event will kick off at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start.
Entry fee is $150 per player or $550 per four-man team. The price includes green fees, range balls, golf cart, meal, swag bag and a T-Shirt (recognizing all sponsors on the back).
Awards will be given to the top three teams. Other contests include: longest drive, closest to the pin and putting contest. All participants will attempt a shot for a hole-in-one and $25,000.
Kemp graduated from Ada High School in 1978. He attended the University of Oklahoma where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi and obtained a degree in accounting and business in 1982 and became a certified public accountant shortly thereafter.
Kemp graduated from the University of Oklahoma School of Law and obtained a Master’s of Law in Tax from Southern Methodist University. He was in the private practice of law in Norman until he was appointed as a Commissioner of the Oklahoma Tax Commission in 2001 by Governor Frank Keating. He served for many years as its Chairman until his death on March 27, 2019, on his 59th birthday.
“It was the brainstorm of the Ada High School class of 1978 that made this memorial golf tournament a reality,” said event organizer Ron Anderson. “Tom would be so proud to know of this honor, but also for the commitment to support of a great cause that complicated his life every single day. With the request of Tom’s family, proceeds from the tournament will go towards those affected with Type 1 Diabetes.”
This year’s 2022 Beneficiary will be the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation.
JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that strikes both children and adults suddenly. It has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. There is nothing you can do to prevent it. And, at present, there is no cure. The JDRF’s mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications.
For more information about the tournament or sponsorships please contact Anderson at (405) 574-4898 or via email at andersonr6061@gmail.com.
