Today's bowling technology is great, except for when it's not

My bowling friends, each of us know the old Murphy’s Law too well — If it can go wrong, it will.
Such is the case with this week’s standings for the Tuesday Night Mixers league. It is not clear whether it was human error or technical difficulties which caused the results to not be correctly uploaded into our online system. Nevertheless, we have no standings to share with readers for Tuesday night.
Robbin George of the Lazer Zone Family Fun Center pro shop said he “will look into it” for us.
Back in the day (a very overused phrase in my vocabulary of late), competing teams shared a recap sheet. Scores from each game were transferred from the very warm plastic sheet, which was backlit by a very hot light bulb under the glass, over which the plastic sheet warmed enough to melt a hard white or yellow wax pencil to mark strikes, spares, splits, star frames, blocked frames, etc.
Those scores were then transferred to the recap sheet per game and turned in to the league secretary after the set of games were bowled.
Each team captain signed the opposing team’s side of the sheet. There were three copies — one for the league secretary, one for the bowling center and one which perforated to give each team their results.
The technical difficulties, “back in my day,” consisted of broken wax pencils and/or burnt-out light bulbs. The league secretaries were among the hardest-working people we knew. They would toil over the sheets, looking for high scores, split conversions, wins and losses, ties and blind scores. They would call or mail in high games to the state association, which would, in turn, make sure the national association was made aware of scores which merited awards, pins or patches.
Oh, those were the days. Or were they? Many of us complained about the heat of the hot bulb, the messy wax, the brittle plastic sheets which many times tore or ripped as being rolled over to the next game sheet.
So, our complaints became the mother of an invention — you know necessity is the mother of inventions, so says Plato.
“Necessity is the mother of invention. A need or problem encourages creative efforts to meet the need or solve the problem.” This saying appears in the dialogue ‘Republic’, by the ancient Greek philosopher Plato.
That invention was the mechanical, then computerized, version of bowling scoring and recording scores. Ahhh, back to our original point: the joys of technology.
Well, enough reminiscing of the good ol’ days, which in reality were more difficult in many ways and not always so good.
But back to the point at hand. There are no standings for the Tuesday night bowlers, but they should be included next week. However, Monday’s standings are listed below.
Excuse the inconvenience and the rambling of the old woman.
And yes, as both of my favorite bowlers remind me often, “You could have simply said that in two sentences.”
It could have been shortened to a brief and concise statement, but what would our readers have to read if I did that?
Happy bowling, everyone.
———o———
Monday Night Mixers
(Week 25 of 36)
1. B&S Construction 70
2. Digits and Then Some 64
3. NAPA 63
4. Rob’s ProShop 61
5. Misfits 52
6. Native Strikers 46
7. Crazy Splitz 45
8. Spare Me 44
9. Split Personalities 44
10. Bowling Stones 42
11.Three Chicks and a Dude 34
12. Ghost 2
Top Scores
Scratch game team: B&S Construction – 796, Digits and Then Some - 728, Misfits – 692
Scratch series team: B&S Construction - 2300, Misfits - 2026, Digits and Then Some - 1964
Men’s scratch game: James Ross - 246, Bryan Beauchamp – 243, Mike Moran - 234
Men’s scratch series: Bryan Beauchamp - 688, James Ross – 630, Tanner Hilliard - 599
Women’s scratch game: Janet Lowery – 184, Lisa John – 164, Tonya George – 144
Women’s scratch series: Janet Lowery – 492, Lisa John – 454, Tonya George – 412
