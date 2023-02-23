Thanks for all the kind remarks regarding the articles. The basketball playoffs are now in high gear. What an exciting time! Oklahoma has a fabulous brand of basketball and our boys and girls coaches are among the nation’s finest.
Timeouts
As a coach, I probably hoarded timeouts and often regarded calling a timeout as a sign of weakness. Utilizing timeouts is an individual thing, but when I see a coach call a timeout when his team has the momentum and has taken the lead I say, ‘What!!’
Also, perhaps a coach should allow his team to play through its mistakes when falling behind. Like life — you fall down, you must get up fast. If a coach starts calling timeouts to “bail them out” then he becomes an enabler, which builds dependency.
Hey, they got themselves into this mess, let them take ownership as a team and fight their way out. A coach needs to think outside the box, even if the parents are saying, “why doesn’t he call timeout?”
Okay, I’ve heard: “Why not use your timeouts, like death, you can’t take them with you”. Well, I say you need to have one left, because you never know what may happen. More to come on this at the end of the article.
Grace
Like life, the game has a lot of grace and forgiveness — if you just seek it. But, you better act quickly, because the game moves so fast.
Previously, I mentioned that basketball is an imperfect game played by imperfect kids chasing perfection. Doesn’t happen. However, when mistakes occur don’t pout or have bad body language. If so, you’re detracting from your team. And. … no whining, too.
With young players, most think they have to score to redeem themselves, because that’s the way people think who paid to get in and watch. However, let’s look at some quick ways to make up for missing that easy shot or outlandish mistake.
You can make a defensive play, take a charge, get a steal, get a loose ball on the floor, make an assist, get a key rebound, force a turnover, force a five second call, set a screen for a teammate to score. … Need I say more? A good player will get his nose dirty and make the quick transition from “me” to “WE”.
Not every great play in basketball shows up in the scorebook, but it can be seen by everyone.
Downtown Freddie Brown
Unfortunately, there are some kids who have not only cheated themselves but cheated the game by never giving a full 100%. Sad.
During my sophomore year at Murray State, we were playing Burlington, Iowa, Junior College in the National Juco tournament semis. They were led by “Downtown” Freddie Brown, who acquired his nickname for his long shots.
Before the game, my coach called me aside and in private, asked if I could guard and hold “Downtown” below his scoring average of 28 ppg. Naturally, I said not only could I, but I would.
Well, I ‘held’ him to 27 points and we lost, 66-63, to the National Champions of 1969, the Burlington Blackhawks. I’ll never forget how exhausted I was after the game.
I knew it was going to be a long night when, on his first possession, he switched hands and banked in a 15-foot jump shot with his left hand. Yes his left hand. That night I gave it everything I had, more than in any game I can remember. After the game I understood how he got the nickname “Downtown”.
He went on to make first team Juco All-American, first team NCAA All-American at Iowa, and All-NBA for the World Champion Seattle SuperSonics.
For all you young players who are not reading this, it’s possible to lose the game but not be a Loser. After all, one night in 1969 I did hold “Downtown” below his average.
Playoff power
The 2023 playoffs are in full gear, and for many of you it will be the last time to wear your school colors. Compete with everything you have and don’t cheat yourself or this beautiful game. Show pride, make your families and schools proud of you.
And, if you make it to the Big House, walk onto the floor boldly, and don’t feel like you’ve walked into an expensive store where you don’t belong.
Oh, and back to my saving that one timeout ‘just in case’ — that’s for if I’m having a heart attack while playing charades with some bad guessers.
Best
Alan Simpson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.