BYNG — The Byng High School softball team kept waiting for a timely hit here or there and that hit never game in a frustrating 5-3 loss to Class B power Pittsburg Tuesday evening at Bobby Johns Field.
The 10th-ranked Lady Panthers improved to 23-9 on the year, while Byng dropped to 11-17.
The Lady Pirates had their chances. They stranded nine total base runners and left the bases loaded twice.
Pittsburg scored all five of its runs with two outs.
Both teams got a run in the first inning.
The Lady Panthers got a two-out single from Khloe Haile, who raced all the way to third on a base hit by Trinity Wiseman. The Lady Pirates caught Wiseman straying away from first base and BHS pitcher McKinley Feazle finally tagged her on the foot just before she slid into second base. But Haile scored during that play to put Pittsburg on top 1-0.
In the bottom of the first, Byng’s Joelee Williams blasted a ball off the top of the wall in left field — the viewers in the press box thought it was leaving the park — that resulted in a one-out triple. She scored on a sacrifice fly by Kennedy Large to knot the score a 1-1.
Feazle struck out the first two Pittsburg batters of the third inning before the visitors mounted an uprising.
Catyn Graham and Camryn Graham hit back to back singles before Haile walked to load the bases.
One run scored on an error before Tenaya Perkins delivered a clutch two-RBI single that put Pittsburg ahead 4-1.
Byng answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third.
Hannah Boyd reached on a PHS error and Feazle and Williams loaded the bases with no outs on back-to-back infield hits. Large drove the first Byng run home with her second sacrifice fly.
Britney Brooks-Teel walked to reload the bases and Alexa Thompson delivered a run-scoring hit to get Byng within 4-3. However, the Lady Pirates left the bases full.
Feazle then settled in from the circle, retiring 10 of the next 11 Pittsburg batters she faced. But the Lady Pirates couldn’t take advantage.
Byng loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth inning. Large smoked a line drive to left field to start the inning that Pittsburg’s Aspen Duvall tracked down to rob her of a base hit for the first out.
Trenity Miller then belted a double and raced to third on a wild pitch. Brooks-Teel was then intentionally walked and Thompson followed with a nice bunt that died in front of home plate for a base hit that again loaded the bases with Lady Pirates.
Haile, Pittsburg’s pitcher, got out of that jam without surrendering a run with a popup to third and a strikeout.
The Lady Panthers scored a two-out insurance run in the top of the seventh when Camryn Graham walked, went to second on a passed ball and scored on a base hit by Haile.
Byng got a two-out base hit from Brooks-Teel in the bottom of the seventh before Haile closed the door. She pitched all seven innings for the visitors and struck out two, walked two and allowed one earned run. Feazle finished with seven strikeouts, two walks and allowed two earned runs.
Byng collected eight hits in the game but Thompson was the only player with more than one.
Camryn Graham, Haile and Wiseman all had two hits each in an eight-hit Pittsburg offense.
The Lady Pirates are back in action at 5 p.m. today, hosting McAlester. Byng will then host a Bi-District Tournament Saturday. Those pairings had not been announced as of press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.