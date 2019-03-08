Time to recognize some bowlers for their achievements

Last week, I took a stroll down memory lane, remembering how bowling used to be and comparing it a bit to today’s bowling. Of course, one of the major changes so evident is the technology.
This includes, and is certainly not limited to, scoring, data and statistical record keeping. From a bowler’s area, there are computerized pin reset and the laser pin spotting. Such is our modern-day sport of bowling.
Even our national and local associations now use data collection and calculation — how quickly the scores, the series and total wins and losses are available at the push of a button. What might take team captains and league secretaries of my day 20-30 minutes to add scores, calculate series and wins and losses, technology has taken out the potential for human error in a matter of seconds.
With bowling logistics so easy, it would seem plausible that more awards and recognitions would be given. However, so many leagues elect to not recognize such former achievements as split conversions, 200 and above games, high series, etc., in lieu of more payout money at the end of the league.
Oh, but what memories flood my mind when I look at my 200 and above game patches, my 500 series pins, my few split conversion patches from the late ‘70s through the ‘80s. What a fun time that was.
And those of you who have your own collections, I am sure you also can remember with whom you were bowling and probably even who you were bowling against. (I believe I was much more competitive then than I am today, but in a true spirit of sportsmanship and fun — always.)
I feel compelled to recognize and congratulate those of you who have met or exceeded the following achievements during this season. And of course, technology allows me to gather this information. It’s great when technology works.
(”M” denotes Monday Night Mixers League, and “T” denotes Tuesday Night Mixers League.)
Disclaimer: Human error is possible, so please check the Achievement Recognition Wall below to be sure your accomplishments are properly noted. You’ve worked hard to get there and deserve to be recognized. Please contact me at this paper or billyjackstewart@yahoo.com for additions or corrections.
Also, don’t forget the American Legion Post 72- and Lazer Zone Family Fun Center-sponsored No-Tap Tournament, scheduled for March 17.
Good bowling to everyone.
ACHIEVEMENT RECOGNITION WALL
WOMEN
200+ Games & 500+ Series
200+: Skye Buck (T), Deborah Cole (T), Ashley Fish (M), Lisa John (M), Janet Lowery (M), Rebecca Williams (T).
500+: Skye Buck (T), Deborah Cole (T), Teeoti Jimenez (T), Lisa John (M), Janet Lowery (M), Hannah Rose (T) and Rebecca Williams (T).
MEN
250+ Games and 600+ Series
250+: Kyle Allen (T), Bryan Beauchamp (M&T), Kelley Brown (T), Cliffton Conatser (M), Robbin George (M&T), Randy Goodman (T), Roland Griffin (M), Mike Moran (M), Jim Rice (T), James Ross (M).
600+: Kyle Allen (T), Bryan Beauchamp (M&T), Kelley Brown (T), Cliffton Conatser (M), Randy Daniels (T), Bruce Fish (M), Roland Griffin (M), Ken Hoyle (M), Mike Moran (M), Kendal Morrison (M), Jim Rice (T), James Ross (M).
Monday Night Mixers
(Week 27 of 36)
1. B&S Construction 75
2. NAPA 69
3. Digits and Then Some 68
4. Rob’s ProShop 65
5. Misfits 53
6. Native Strikers 50
7. Crazy Splitz 50
8. Bowling Stones 49
9. Spare Me 47
10. Split Personalities 47
11. Three Chicks and a Dude 39
12. Ghost 2
Top Scores
Scratch game team: B&S Construction – 793, Rob’s ProShop — 737, Misfits – 722.
Scratch series team: B&S Construction – 2259, Rob’s ProShop — 2129, Misfits —2014.
Men’s scratch game: Mike Moran — 258, James Ross – 255, Robbin George — 243.
Men’s scratch series: Mike Moran – 658, James Ross — 627, Robbin George — 604.
Women’s scratch game: Janet Lowery – 201, Ashley Fish – 185, Lori Clements – 177.
Women’s scratch series: Janet Lowery – 527, Lori Clements – 475, Ashley Fish – 456.
Tuesday Night Mixers
(Week 27 of 36)
1. Ben’s TV 81.5
2. B&S Construction 64.5
3. Bronson’s Body Shop 63.5
4. Rob’s Pro Shop 60.5
5. Maddox 59
6. Tatum Trucking 48
7. Cole’s Upholstery 47
8. Kodiak Custom 39
9. A-Team 37
10. Ghost 5.5
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Bronson’s Body Shop — 773, Ben’s TV – 764, Rob’s ProShop — 669.
Scratch series team: Bronson’s Body Shop – 2200, Ben’s TV – 2115, Rob’s ProShop – 1900.
Men’s scratch game: Robbin George – 247, Jim Rice – 231, Randy Goodman – 219.
Men’s scratch series: Jim Rice – 677, Robbin George – 625, Randy Goodman– 589.
Women’s scratch game: Carey Brantley – 193, Skye Buck – 192, Teeoti Jimenez – 182.
Women’s scratch series: Skye Buck – 540, Teeoti Jimenez – 508, Carey Brantley – 480.
