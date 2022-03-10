I first noticed the now infamous sparkling shoes at some point during the Ada Lady Cougars’ Class 4A Regional Tournament championship game against Harding Prep Charter School.
I looked over in the direction of the Ada bench and was temporarily blinded. And for the rest of the contest, I couldn’t help by sneak a peek every now and then.
These shoes are loud and proud. I have no doubt every fan inside the Cougar Activity Center took noticing of these shining beauties.
Two pairs of these sparkling, glittering, shiny, blinding shoes were being pranced around in by Ada assistant coaches Meneé Thomsen and Shelby Davis.
I had to ask why.
Thomsen said they were trophy shoes. Any time the Ada girls were playing in a game where a trophy was on the line, she and Davis would break them out.
At first, I thought it was a great plan. Blind the opponent when the ball was on the same end of the court. I’m certain shooting percentages went down if the opposing players got a glance at the shoes at just the right time and angle.
They worked OK against Harding Charter as the Lady Cougars won that regional title matchup 53-37.
It was on to the 4A Area Tournament where Ada was matched up with No. 1 Tuttle in an area championship contest.
Thomsen and Davis wanted to triple the sparkly power and asked fellow assistant coach Jeremy Strong to break out his similar shoes for the big area title game. Strong declined.
It was at the area tournament where The Ada News photographer Richard R. Barron finally took notice of the shoe phenomenon. So he captured a couple of images of the girls and their shoes that accompany this column.
Barron also put on his reporter hat and grilled Thomsen about the origin of the sparkling shoes.
“I got these shoes from The Ranch in Davis,” Meneé Thomsen told Barron.
“They come in every single color, and they also come in sneaker-style if you don’t want to wear a heel,” she explained. “Shelby Davis also has them. We made a little pact that we were going to wear them for all our trophy games. So any time there is an opportunity to win a trophy, we’re going to wear these shoes.”
The shoes must have been short-circuited.
Ada dropped a lopsided 62-28 decision to Tuttle on Friday and Blanchard kept the Lady Cougars out of this week’s state tournament with a stunning 44-38 victory over the locals.
Ada head coach Christie Jennings was discussing the sparkling shoes Monday night inside the press box at Cougar Field.
“We went 0-2. The shoes have to go,” she said.
Well Meneé and Shelby, it was fun while it lasted. But it looks like it’s time to shelf the shine. At least for now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.