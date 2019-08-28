Time to enter ECU Alumni golf event

East Central University Homecoming is just around the corner, and entries are being accepted for the 2019 ECU Alumni Association Golf Tournament, Sept. 20 at the Oak Hills Golf and Country Club in Ada.
Activities begin at 11 a.m. with registration and lunch at Oak Hills. The 18-hole tournament begins at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start and the format will be a four-man scramble.
The entry fee is $125 per player, which includes lunch.
For complete sponsorship opportunities, contact the ECU Office of Alumni Relations at 580-559-5651.
There are two ways to register. Go online at ecok.edu/HCGolf2019 or call 580-559-5651. The entry deadline is Monday, Sept. 16.
The Homecoming football game is set for at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 against Southern Nazarene at Koi Ishto Stadium, with an alumni tailgate set to begin at 4 p.m. in front of the stadium.
