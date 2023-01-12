BYNG — Luke Clark will likely beat himself up over this timeout.
With his team trailing Comanche by three with less than 10 seconds left in the game, Clark called for a timeout just as junior Alona Cooper-Rochovitz launched an uncontested 3-pointer toward the basket.
The shot hit nothing but net but came about a second after the timeout and was waved off by the game officials.
The Lady Indians went on to edge Byng 48-43.
“I was proud of our team and proud of the big moments our kids had in the fourth quarter. I was just upset with myself at the way things ended,” Clark told The Ada News. “Our kids played really hard and gave themselves a chance to win the game at the end.”
Comanche, ranked No. 14 in Class 3A, improved to 6-4 on the year, while the Lady Pirates fell to 8-5.
In the boys contest, Byng overcome a slow start and used a strong finish to put Comanche away 44-34.
The Pirates are now 9-3, while the Indians left town at 4-6.
Both Byng teams travel to Lone Grove Friday night to battle Plainview. The game had to be moved due to flooding in the Plainview gymnasium.
GIRLS
Comanche 48, Byng 43
Byng trailed 46-41 before junior Cadence Carlos rebounded a missed Comanche free throw and took the ball coast to coast and was fouled. She missed the free throw, but a traveling call gave the Lady Pirates the ball back with 23.9 ticks left.
After a Byng timeout, Carlos got the ball, drove to the basket and put up a shot in traffic that rolled off the rim. She hustled for her own rebound to keep the possession alive.
Senior Laney Waters passed the ball to Cooper, who made the uncontested 3-pointer that would have tied the game. Video replay shows Clark asking for a timeout just moments before the ball left her hands.
Both Clark and Cooper were visibly disappointed after the play.
Byng led 9-6 after the first period and carried a 20-17 advantage into the break. Comanche used a 17-11 run in the third quarter to capture a 34-31 lead.
Waters and Cooper finished with 14 points apiece to pace the Byng offense. Cooper hit a pair of 3-pointers. No other BHS player scored more than four.
Gracee Miller scored 14 points to pace Comanche. Karsynn Bowles hit four 3-point shots for all 12 of her points for the visitors. Kylie Roden also reached double figures for the Lady Indians with 11 points, including a pair of triples. Comanche finished with nine total 3-pointers.
BOYS
Byng 44, Comanche 34
Comanche raced out to a 16-6 lead to start the game but Byng used a 14-4 surge in the second quarter to tie the game at 20-20 at halftime. Both teams score 12 points in the third quarter before the hosts finished the contest with a 12-2 volley.
“After a poor start, I thought we got re-engaged and got back to playing Byng basketball. Our defense in the second half was much more to the level I expected than the first,” said Byng boys coach Zack Samaha. “Any time you give up a combined six points in two quarters, you are doing something right.”
Byng junior Malachi Schilreff scored a game-high 23 points. Camby Poorbuffalo was next with nine points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Schilreff and Ryan Hamilton also hit threes for the home team.
“The next step is to put it all together for four quarters and not allow our missed opportunities on offense to negatively impact our defense,” Samaha said.
Myles Ellis led the Indians with nine points and Colby Shannon followed with eight. Ellis used a trio of 3-point shots to reach his total, while Shannon hit a pair of shots from long distance. Briar Blair chipped in seven points for the visitors.
