To reiterate on my previous article about coaching, MY way was not the only way, and MY way wasn’t a perfect way, but it was the best way for Alan Simpson.
My search for identity became solidified and representative as I grew. Bottom line — you’ve got to be comfortable and confident being yourself. Everyone else is already taken. The search for identity is a trial, not a free pass, and “life is a journey ... not a destination.
My journey is still ongoing. It has been very rewarding to me as a coach, husband and father. It’s my hope that my peers see me in a favorable light, as well. Having a 42-year coaching career and wearing a latex body suit have much in common. They both reveal a lot about the person.
I grew up in Hugo and for the first 12 years of my life, we lived in a small house just 50 yards from the railroad tracks. My brother, Mike (One and a half years older) and I weren’t exactly born on third base and thought we hit a triple.
Mom got married at age 14, had Mike at age 16 and me at 17. Dad was much older than mom. He was full-blood Choctaw and a decorated WW II veteran — our Tushka Homma or “Red Warrior” in Choctaw.
Dad was 18 and his brother, Edgar, was 19 when they were activated to train with the 45th Division to invade Sicily, Italy, and lastly, Southern France. There were roughly 20,000 soldiers in the 45th, which General Patton called, “The Fighting 45th” and he said it was “the best fighting unit in the American Army”.
Dad and his brother were selected as the two Honor Guards. I have a huge 20” x 30” picture of their deployment parade in New York City in our den. Very nostalgic seeing a Choctaw on each side of the American flag out in front of the 45th Division. That was quite an honor out of that number of soldiers since to be Honor Guard you couldn’t have any demerits. A true “Honor”.
Dad was a Man’s Man kind of guy. When Mike and I were about 8-10 years old Dad loved putting on the boxing gloves with us and “making it fair” to box us on his knees. Mom intervened when one of us cried, got a bloody nose, or both, but we always came back for more. Dad was big on us learning to take up for ourselves. Today, DHS would likely get involved.
Coaching
Beginnings
Following four years as head assistant basketball coach at Denton, Texas, the head job came open, and I applied. I had done well in four short years, but I was told I was young and inexperienced, so I was “passed over”, and they hired a football coach to be the head basketball coach. It was not that unusual for Texas 50 years ago. In Texas, the head football coach is always the athletic director, hires whoever he wants, and answers to nobody ... unless he’s losing.
Being very discouraged, I was ready to leave Denton, but Kim, my fiancé, and I were engaged, and she had to do her student teaching in Dallas. Then, out of nowhere, I got a call from Hugo asking if I would be their head basketball coach. Helen Keller never saw it coming. I never wanted to go back to my hometown, but Kim said she wanted to go wherever I was.
Forty-five years later and she’s still with me.
At the time, I wasn’t a believer, but even now I know there had to be a purpose for this and that the Lord had a plan for me. “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord. Plans to prosper you and not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” (Jeremiah 29:11)
Kim finished her student teaching in October of 1977, we got married on October 29, and my beautiful bride joined me in Hugo. She was a nice, Uptown Girl who married a Backstreet Guy.
The first time my father (always a man of few words) met Kim, he looked at Kim, then me, and whispered, “Is she blind?”
I learned a lot in the three short years I was in Hugo. Our first season was 1977-78 and we finished with a 22-3 record (best ever) and were state semifinalists. It was the first time for Hugo to go to the state tournament. And ... I smiled as I could see Denton, Texas way back in my rearview mirror.
Hugo was a special place. Out of 20 players, 18 came from single-parent homes and government housing. But, how could I begin to be condescending, since I grew up 50 yards from the railroad tracks in Hugo, Oklahoma?
During my four years in Denton, I treated EVERYONE the same. Period. I learned that in Hugo I couldn’t treat every kid the same, because those kids had different issues and home lives. My new formula read to “be fair to every kid”. I had one kid who, as a 10-year-old, had witnessed his father stab his mother to death. I never witnessed such.
It was obvious that some of my Hugo kids were self-conscious about their homes/home life. Never be embarrassed about where you came from, or where you’re at because it’s all about where you’re going. This is easier said than done.
Our first team of 1977-78 not only excelled on the court, but five of our top seven players became the first in their families to go to college and graduate. Now, 55 years ago in Hugo, Oklahoma, that was Big-time. And, yes ... these were black kids from government housing and single-parent homes. I’m still proud of them.
1977-78 became a mystical basketball season. I couldn’t believe the talent. I didn’t inherit a Plymouth with over 200,000 miles on it, but a souped-up Dodge Charger that was ready to race. Unequivocally, there were zero expectations since Hugo hadn’t been going to the playoffs.
It was a perfect place for a young, moxie, first-year head coach.
My Kim, being from Texas, knew football, but was now learning basketball. Her favorite thing to yell during a game was “REBOUND!!” She always “had my back”. The three keys to a successful basketball coach are 1. A faithful wife 2. A loyal dog and 3. A great point guard.
Kim was learning about basketball from me, and I was learning tennis from her. In the tennis world, she was known all over East Texas. Several of us played tennis every day in the summer at 2:00 at the Hugo city park courts. Little did I know that tennis was setting a precedent for me that would become a huge part of my life.
I learned a long time ago that basketball isn’t always about X’s and O’s but more importantly, about “Jimmy’s and Joe’s”. I’ve seen a few coaches who believed that they were the reason for their success. But, coaches don’t win games. Players win games. Now, coaches can win practices (and, they better), but players win games when the popcorn’s popping.
There’s often too much credit given to coaches when they win and there’s too much blame when they lose. Additionally, I’ve always felt that winning and losing should never define who you truly are, and I always told my players, “you’re never as good as people say you are when you win and you’re never as bad as people say you are when you lose.”
It’s called balance.
Besides, it can be a short, fast walk from the penthouse to the outhouse.
Incidentally, winning can be way overrated. The only time that winning is REALLY important is in surgery and war. Win-loss records are also overrated. I’d like to see the win-loss records of some cancer physicians and criminal lawyers.
So, how did I end up at Byng? In my last year at Hugo (1980), we beat Byng twice in the state playoffs, eliminated them, and went to state again. Byng had been ranked No. 1 throughout the season. The second time we beat them at ECU and the score was 33-29. Our Hugo players were very disciplined and started guarding you on defense when you got off the bus.
We played “possession basketball” because we weren’t a good scoring team. It’s not easy getting kids to play possession basketball, but our players were coachable and just wanted to be successful. They understood who our scorers were ... and weren’t.
Shooting the basketball is not always an affirmative action, equal opportunity thing.
We did have a couple of “outside shooters”, but when they got INSIDE a gym they couldn’t make shots.
As soon as our season ended at state, I got a call from Byng asking for Kim and I to come talk to them about working there. Mr. Stokes was a Hall of Fame baseball coach, but he also had a keen eye for basketball too. He’d been watching our Hugo teams for three years, and he was impressed with how disciplined our kids played. If there’s one thing Mr. Stokes valued in athletics it was discipline.
Upon visiting Byng, we liked them, and they liked us., Bobby Johns took us to eat at Bob’s BBQ, and we signed contracts. Mr. Stokes said that he wanted me to, “work them hard and make them act right. If you do that, winning takes care of itself.”
Mr. Stoke’s remarks in The Ada News were that “ We couldn’t beat Alan, so we decided to hire him.”
I loved working for Mr. Stokes and always sought his approval. He never interfered with my coaching, and I appreciated it. The only, only times he would come to the gym would be in the playoffs and only if we were playing Ada High. He would stand up high in the foyer overlooking the last part of our workouts and was always wearing a suit, tie, and his dress hat. Always.
I’d go upstairs to talk to him, and he’d say, “Alan, I like how you’re working them. Now, tell me, what are our chances against Ada?” I’d tell him that our chances were real good. Then, he’d say, “that’s all I need to know”, and he’d turn and walk away. True to form, he only did this if playing Ada High. But ... he did it every time.
Another thing. Mr. Stokes was huge on a neat appearance, but so was I. It was important to him for Byng kids to, “look good when they hit the floor” — nice haircuts and clean-shaven. (This was a long time ago.) Most coaches today aren’t concerned with this and think appearance doesn’t matter. I do. If I’m having brain surgery and the surgeon comes in wearing a tank top, cut-off jeans, and flip flops, then he isn’t touching me. You never get a second chance to make a first impression.
Kim and I reported to work for Byng summer school on June 1, 1980. That first day I learned there weren’t enough boys to play summer league basketball, because back then, all the basketball players played baseball and the Byng rule was that they couldn’t play basketball in the summer. I was never made aware of that at the time.
That summer of 1980 I basically assisted Frank Kiser with girls basketball in the mornings. At least they were prettier and smelled better. I was very disappointed.
That fall of 1980, Byng returned no starters in basketball. On top of that, in previous years two managers asked if they could try out for the team that fall. It’s never a good sign when such subtle, proverbial signs surface. Never.
Once basketball practice started I was pleased to see how hard the kids worked. Everything was new to them, and we only had two weeks to get ready for our opener with a very good New Lima team. Early on, we lost a lot of games, but I remembered Mr. Stokes saying, “work them hard and make them act right”.
On top of this, I had to remind myself that we had no returning starters. You can’t plant potatoes today and eat potato salad tomorrow.
The reason I coached at Byng for 35 years was that, for the most part, kids would come to me and work as hard as I did. During my early years at Byng, there were people who implied that I maybe asked too much from my/their kids. My rationale was that Byng kids had a lot to give. My personal experience is that when you demand much, you get more, and when you settle for less, well ... you get that, too. That’s true in life.
I always tried to understand where to draw the line when it came to evaluating ability and how much a kid can give you. In short, you don’t send a duck to eagle school. Most kids never know how close they got to the finish line because they were looking for Easy Street. There are no shortcuts to any place worth going, which brings me to this. For me, the ultimate satisfaction of a coach is helping a kid be successful because they discovered something within themselves that they never even knew existed.
Thankfully, I was able to experience two state championships in basketball and two more in tennis. Thank you for the ride.
Back to the 1980-81 season. It wasn’t going well, the honeymoon was over, and I was even getting hate mail from my mother. However, our players were still working hard and showing much spirit. At game time they still busted out of the locker room and hit the floor running and making noise.
When asked how I kept their spirits so high despite our situation, I simply said I told them in the dressing room, “the last five players on the floor have to start the game.”
Until next time, Alan Simpson.
