TUPELO — Third-ranked Tupelo and No. 14 Leedey put on a show during three Class B Regional Tournament battles last weekend in Tupelo.
The Tigers and Bison squared off in three epic contests to decide a regional championship and host Tupelo came out on top after the dust had settled.
Leedy edged Tupelo 1-0 in an early regional matchup before Tupelo battled back and defeated the Bison by slim counts of 3-2 and 2-1 to claim the regional crown.
The Tigers needed a 5-0 victory over local foe and 19th-ranked Asher to set up the title showdown with the Bison.
Coach Clay Weller’s club improved to 25-3 and punched its ticket to the Class B State Tournament. The Tigers are scheduled to face No. 8 Crowder at 4 p.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup at Edmond Santa Fe High School. Tupelo will try to win its first state title since 2007. The Tiers advanced to the semifinals last spring.
“It was great baseball, two traditional powerhouses battling it out, East versus West,” Weller said of the memorable matchups with Leedy. “It was awesome. Our kids battled and played well all weekend, I’m so proud of them.”
Tupelo 2, Leedey 1
Neither team scored after the second inning as pitching and defense took over.
The Tigers got a run in the bottom of the first when Colton Bouroland was beaned with two outs and the bases loaded that gave the host a 1-0 advantage. However, Leedey got out of that bases-load jam with no further damage.
Leedey answered in the top of the second inning when Clem Cade scored on a balk with the bases loaded. This time Tupelo retired the side with the bases still full of Bison.
Davin Weller’s two-out, RBI single in the bottom of the second inning turned out to be the difference-maker.
Both teams stranded seven base runners in the tight contest.
Brody McCollum and Taecyn Meek each collected two hits to lead a seven-hit THS offense.
Alex Palmer had two hits for Leedey. Cade and Luke Puffinbarger both cracked doubles for the visitors.
Sophomore Talyon D’Aguanno picked up the mound win for the Tigers. He struck out three, walked two and scattered six hits in a complete-game outing. Palmer was the hard-luck loser for Leedey. He struck out two, walked three and allowed only one earned run in six innings of work.
Tupelo 3, Leedey 2
The Tigers broke a 2-2 tie with a single run in the top of the seventh inning. Brody McCollum’s one-out, run-scoring single proved to be the difference.
Cash Wafford delivered an RBI single with one out in the top of the sixth inning that gave Tupelo a 2-1 lead.
Nolan Branson came up with a run-scoring hit with two outs in the bottom of the sixth that forged a 2-all tie.
Tupelo scratched for just five hits in the game, including a 2-for-4 effort by McCollum. Dalton Odell finished 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored.
McCollum also registered the pitching win for the Tigers. He struck out seven, walked three and allowed only two earned runs in 5.1 innings.
Carter Weber went the distance on the mound for Leedey. He struck out four, walked three and allowed two earned runs in seven innings.
Leedey’s Luke Puffinbarger hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning that tied the game at 1-1. He finished with two of five Bison hits.
Tupelo 5, Asher 0
The Tigers scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning and that proved to be more than enough offensive support for THS hurlers Davin Weller and Brody McCollum.
Weller was the starting pitcher for Tupelo. He struck out six, walked two and allowed just two hits in five scoreless innings. McCollum tossed the final two frames and struck out one and also surrendered two hits.
Run-scoring singles by McCollum and Colton Bourland highlighted the four-run THS outburst in the third inning. That frame also included two walks and one of three Moss errors in the game.
Tupelo finished with six hits by six different players. Taecyb Meek went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI to lead Tupelo at the plate. Weller ended up 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored.
Brian Ballard led a four-hit Asher offense, going 2-for-3. The Indians also got singles from Jordyn Litson and Kelby Fowler.
Fowler tossed five innings for coach David Rolette’s squad. He struck out four, walked five and hit a batter. Brogan Culwell retired all three batters he face in a scoreless inning of relief.
Leedey 1, Tupelo 0
Leedey pitchers Clem Cade and Carter Weber combined for a shocking no-hitter. Cade struck out two, walked five and hit two batters in six innings. Weber tossed the final frame, pitching around a walk and a hit batter in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Despite not recording a hit, the Tigers still stranded nine base runners.
Tupelo ace Cody Airington was dominant in defeat. He struck out 15, walked three and allowed just three hits and no earned runs in seven fantastic innings.
Leedy’s run came in the first inning.
Luke Puffinbarger walked to lead off the game for the Bison and Brody Terbush also drew a base on balls with one out. Puffinbarger later scored on a two-out Tupelo error.
