The East Central University women’s soccer team got a goal from redshirt freshman Tanja Bauböck late in the first half and that proved to be the difference in a 1-0 victory over St. Mary’s Saturday afternoon at Tiger Field.
It was the first victory of the young season for the Tigers, who improved to 1-2. The Rattlers are now an identical 1-2.
Bauböck’s goal came in the 24th minute off an assist from Cambori Watson. It was her first goal of the season and the sixth of her young career.
The Tigers were out-shot by St. Mary’s 21-16 but had a slim 9-8 advantage on shots on goal. Freshman Abbie Morris piled up four shots on goal.
Redshirt freshman goalkeeper McKenna Leveling saw her first career action in the net in earning the shutout. Leveling had eight saves in 90 minutes of action. She stopped three scoring opportunities by the Rattlers in the final five minutes of the match.
It was a tough and physical game as the Rattlers and Tigers totaled 14 fouls combined. StMU leads the all-time series 6-4-1.
The Tigers will remain at home for one more non-conference match before opening the Great American Conference portion of the season. They host Midwestern State at 1 p.m. Saturday.
