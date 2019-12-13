ROFF — The Roff Tigers amped up their defense, holding Allen to six points in each of the final two quarters, and pulled away from the Mustangs for a 41-33 win Tuesday night at home.
Roff, ranked No. 9 in Class A, improved to 8-2 on the year, while Allen dropped to 3-2. The Tigers avenged a 48-47 loss to the Mustangs in last week’s 2019 Pontotoc Conference Tournament.
In the girls game, Allen’s Kinsey Nix scored 21 points to help the Lady Mustangs push past Roff 50-21.
Coach Dottie Slabaugh’s bunch improved to 5-1 on the year, while Roff dipped to 3-7.
BOYS
Roff 41, Allen 33
Allen jumped out to a 13-8 lead and held a 21-20 halftime edge. Roff responded by outscoring the visitors 10-6 in the third quarter and 11-6 over the final eight minutes.
Trayson Miller scored 17 points and hit a 3-pointer for Roff, while Aiden Bagwell followed with eight.
Chad Milne paced short-handed Allen with a game-high 19 points, and Gerison Johnson chipped in eight.
GIRLS
Allen 50, Roff 21
Kinsey Nix poured in a game-high 20 points to help Allen pounce on Roff.
The Lady Mustangs led 14-7 after the first period but shut out Roff 13-0 in the second quarter to forge a 27-7 halftime lead.
Nix hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Kaylyn Rowsey Rowsey scored 11 points, and Emily Sells drained a pair of 3-pointers and added 10.
Roff got a team-high seven points from Sidney Wright.
Roff hosts Mill Creek tonight, while the Allen clubs travel to Asher.
