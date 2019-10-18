This past week in the Great American Athletic Conference saw the East Central University Tigers give a great effort against conference-leading and the nation’s 5th-ranked team Ouachita Baptist University.
ECU held the visitors to only 7 points in the second half and to zero points in the fourth quarter. However, ECU was unable to move the ball against the talented Ouachita defense and lost 31-3.
The longest touchdown ECU surrendered was a run of 32 yards. Other Ouachita scores came on runs of 11 and 1 yards and a 6-yard pass.
The visitors opened the scoring with a 26-yard field goal. ECU’s points came on a 31-yard Harper Simmons field goal. Simmons, a freshman academic All-Stater from Frisco, Texas, is now 5-of-7 on field goals and a perfect 19-of-19 on extra-point kicks for the year.
While this writer does not want to spread any rat poison, if the Tigers can keep up the pace they have maintained through their first six games, they will break into the all-time Top 10 in a number of team statistical categories. Those categories include, but may not be limited to, points per game and season, total yards per game and season, first downs in a season, rushing touchdowns and total plays. The Tigers have completed 104 of 172 passes for 60.4% which is just off the all-time best season completion percentage of 62.4% by the 2001 team.
In other GAC action last Saturday, Co-Offensive Players of the Week quarterback Gage Porter of Southern Nazarene and running back Cole Chancey of Harding led their teams to victory. Porter ran for 270 yards and threw for 110 as Southern Naz defeated GAC cellar-dweller Arkansas Tech 41-24.
Chancey ran for 233 yards in leading Harding to a 50-33 win over Oklahoma Baptist. Harding threw only two passes in the game. OBU quarterback Preston Haire threw for four touchdowns and ran for another in the loss.
Henderson State defeated Southwestern 35-7. HSU Nickelback Mercado Anderson was named the GAC defensive player of the week for his efforts in this game. He was responsible for a game-high nine tackles including three tackles (two sacks) for losses of 16 yards to go with an interception, a pass break-up and a quarterback hurry.
Josh Marini was named the Special Teams Player of the Week for the second week in a row. Marini, a kicker/punter from Arkansas-Monticello, played a huge role in his team’s 9-7 victory over Southeastern. In a contest dominated by defenses, seven of his eight punts finished inside the 20-yard line. One play after a 51-yard punt forced SE to start on their own 10 yard line, the SE quarterback was sacked for a safety in the final points of the game.
In the final GAC game for last week, Southern Arkansas beat Northwestern OK 40-7 in Alva.
East Central’s Tigers will travel to Henderson State Saturay to play a team that is just a few votes out of the national rankings.
For the Tigers, the middle portion of their schedule is a murder’s row. Last week they played the nation's No. 5 team, Ouachita Baptist. After Henderson State, they catch 5-1 Southern Arkansas at home and then the nation’s No. 22 team, Harding, on the road. Right now those four teams have a combined record of 21-3!
Ouachita Baptist is leading the conference at 6-0 with Henderson State, Harding and Southern Arkansas all tied for second at 5-1.
Ouachita Baptist downed Harding 16-14 in the first week of the season. Harding defeated Southern Arkansas 40-7 two weeks later and Henderson State 14-13 the next week. In the next few weeks, Ouachita Baptist will be playing Southern Arkansas and Henderson State. Southern Arkansas and Henderson State will play on Nov. 9.
The conference championship may well be decided on November 16, the final weekend of this season. On that day, Ouachita Baptist and Henderson State will play for the 93rd time in what has become known as the “Battle of the Ravine.” The two universities are located next door to each other (separated by a ravine) in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. This is the ninth most played rivalry in NCAA Division II and the two teams are tied at 43 wins each with 6 ties.
On that same weekend archrivals East Central and Southeastern will play for the 105th time in NCAA Divison II’s fifth-most played rivalry game, which is now known as “The Great American Classic.” This series is almost even with Southeastern holding a narrow 50-46 advantage to go with eight ties.
The two teams were tied at 46 all in 2014 and the last tie was in 1940.
This weekend will feature a big Saturday in the GAC and, for sure, in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, and all of Arkansas.
On one side of the Arkadelphia’s famous “ravine” East Central (1-5) plays Henderson State (5-1) in a game that will begin at 2 p.m. at Carpenter-Haygood Stadium at Ruggles Field. It will be Homecoming Day for the Reddies.
On the other side of the ravine, Ouachita Baptist (6-0) will host Oklahoma Baptist (3-3) starting at 1 p.m. Hopefully all the tailgaters and fans will find their way to the game they intend to see.
In what may be by design, since several Oklahoma Schools will be on fall break, each of the six Arkansas teams in the conference will host one of the six Oklahoma teams in the conference.
Northwestern (2-4) will travel to Russellville, Arkansas, to play Arkansas Tech (0-6). Southeastern (1-5) will be in Magnolia, Arkansas, to take on Southern Arkansas (5-1). Southern Nazarene (2-4) will be at Arkansas-Monticello (4-2) in Monticello, Arkansas, and Southwestern (2-4) will be in Searcy, Arkansas, to take on Harding (5-1).
East Central’s next home game will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, against Henderson State at Koi Ishto Stadium. That contest will feature Chickasaw Appreciation Day.
