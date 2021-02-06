BETHANY — To say the East Central University men’s basketball team played good defense in the first half against host Southern Nazarene University Thursday night inside the Sawyer Center would be an understatement.
The Tigers limited SNU to just 12 first-half points en route to a 64-51 Great American Conference road win.
After the game, both East Central and Southern Nazarene had identical 5-5 records.
In the women’s contest, coach Matthew Cole’s team saw its eight-game winning streak come to an end after Southern Nazarene upset the Tigers 61-56.
The Tigers fell to 8-2 on the season, while SNU improved to 3-5.
MEN
ECU 64, SNU 51
East Central limited the Crimson Storm to 6-of-22 (27.3%) shooting from the floor and 0-of-7 shooting from 3-point territory in the opening half. SNU also missed all four of its free throws.
The Tigers opened the contest with a 17-4 run.
East Central’s largest lead of the second half came when Jalen Crutchfield scored at the end of the fast break following a steal and assist from Tylor Arnold at the 11:47 mark.
Southern Nazarene got within nine points twice in the final two minutes of the game but got no closer.
Josh Apple, Arnold and Crutchfield each scored 13 points in a balanced ECU offense. Apple also had eight rebounds and two blocked shots while shooting 6-of-11 from the field. Crutchfield added six rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Jakeem Acres was next for the Tigers with 12 points and three rebounds, while Romello Wright followed with nine points, four rebounds three assists and three steals.
The Tigers shot 50 percent from the field (27-of-54) but hit just 2-of-14 3-point tries.
Manny Dixon led SNU with 15 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Adokiye Iyaye finished with 14 points and four rebounds for the home team.
WOMEN
SNU 61, ECU 56
Southern Naz went on an 11-1 run that ended in the first quarter and continued in the second quarter that snapped an 11-11 tie and put the Crimson Storm on top 22-12.
The Tigers finished the second period on a 9-3 run that cut their deficit to 30-25 by halftime.
East Central outscored Southern Nazarene 21-15 in the third period and after two late free throws from Madison Rehl, the visitors carried a 46-45 lead into the final frame.
The Crimson Storm led 57-56 with 1:04 remaining. However, ECU missed three free throws, two layups and a 3-pointer in the closing seconds and the hosts held on for the victory.
Mackenzie Crusoe, a freshman from Choctaw, led the ECU offense with 22 points. Kendall Schulte finished with 14 points and went 5-of-7 overall and 3-of-5 from 3-point range.
East Central shot just 17-of-54 from the field (31.3%), 5-of-16 from 3-point territory and 17-of-28 (60.7) from the free-throw line.
The Tigers were also out-rebounded 45-30.
Payton Jones, a freshman from Alva, came off the bench and scored 17 points to pace SNU.
Both Tiger teams are at home today, hosting Southwestern at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. inside the Kerr Activities Center.
East Central will play three games next week — Monday at Southeastern, Thursday at Oklahoma Baptist and Sunday versus Northwestern in Ada.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.