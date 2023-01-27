New East Central University baseball head coach Sunny Golloway has released the Tigers’ 2023 spring schedule.
This year’s slate features 49 games, with 24 of those at home at Ken Turner Field.
Under Golloway’s guidance, the Tigers are ready to usher in a new era in 2023. Golloway is no stranger to the diamond, having amassed 743 head coaching wins at the Division I level with successful stints at Oral Roberts, Oklahoma and Auburn.
The Tigers will face the University of Central Oklahoma in their season opener on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in Edmond before continuing their road stretch to Hot Springs, Arkansas for the Mike Dugan Invitational, That event is set for Feb. 2-4.
There, the Tigers will face non-conference opponents Northwest Missouri State University, University of Arkansas Fort Smith and Northeastern State University.
East Central’s first home game will take place on Feb. 7 when Randall University comes to town.
ECU then heads to Tahlequah Feb. 10-12 to take on Northeastern State University once again, this time at Rousey Field for its first road series.
The Tigers will battle Missouri Southern State University on Valentine’s Day in Joplin before returning home for its first home stand of the 2023 campaign.
The 2023 home and Great American Conference opener will take place Feb. 17-18 as the Tigers go head to head with Arkansas-Monticello for a three-game series.
ECU closes out the month with its first road conference series set for Feb. 24-25 against the defending GAC regular-season and tournament champions Southern Arkansas University.
In March, the Tigers will open the month with a home conference series against Southern Nazarene University on March 3-4. ECU will be back at its home turf three days later (March 7) for its first matchup of the season against Rogers State University.
The Tigers hit the road again for a three-game series against Southwestern Oklahoma State University on March. 10-11 before returning to Ken Turner Field for a single game against Oklahoma Baptist University on March 14 and a conference series against Ouachita Baptist University on March 17-18.
The Tigers will pack their bags for seven more road games starting at old rival Southeastern Oklahoma State University on March 21 with a single game before heading to Henderson State University March 24-25 and Oklahoma Baptist University from March 31 to April 1.
Rogers State comes to Ken Turner Field on April 4 for a non-conference battle before ECU continues GAC play at home with a three-game series against Northwestern Oklahoma State University on April 7-8. The Tigers will play Northwestern one final time on April 11 in the annual game at David Allen Ballpark in Enid.
ECU will then host a conference series against Arkansas Tech University on April 14-15 as well as a single game against Southern Nazarene on April 18. The final road series of the season will take place April 21-22 when the Tigers face Harding University.
The last five games of the regular season will be played at home, beginning with a single game against the University of Central Oklahoma on April 25 before taking on Southeastern April 28-29.
The Tigers’ season finale will end with its third meeting against Rogers State University at Ken Turner on May 2.
The 2023 Great American Conference postseason tournament will begin on May 5-6, with the top four seeds hosting best-of-3 series. The four advancing teams head to Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas, for a four-team double-elimination tournament, starting on Thursday, May 11.
Note: Ada News sports editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
