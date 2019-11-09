It will be Senior Day and Armed Forces Day inside Koi Ishto Stadium when the East Central University football team hosts Arkansas Tech at 3 p.m. today.
The Tigers will honor seniors Noah Ashley, Keaton Bell, Wyatt Galante, Dilland Gardner, Basiru Jobe, Tyson Jones and Judd Terry.
The Tigers will also recognize current active-duty military members and veterans of all the armed forces.
The Tigers defeated Arkansas Tech 28-26 last year in Russellville, Arkansas. During that contest, Tyson Jones rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Keaton Bell was ECU’s leader on defense in that contest. He finished with nine tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery.
The Tigers lead the series with the Wonder Boys 12-9 and are 5-3 against ATU in Great American Conference games.
East Central enters today’s game at 1-8 and will be looking to snap a six-game losing streak. Arkansas Tech stands at 3-6 but has reeled off three straight wins after an 0-6 start.
In last week’s 38-20 home win over Southeastern, Arkansas Tech quarterback Carter Burcham threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Caleb Batie finished with 103 yards on just nine carries.
The Wonder Boys piled up 421 yards of total offense and forced four Southeastern turnovers.
Tiger quick hits
• Sophomore tailback Ontario Douglas has compiled 2,139 career yards entering today’s contest. He’s the 15th ECU player to reach that milestone but the first since King Bennett did it in 2005. Douglas also has nine career 100-yard rushing games.
• Sophomore JayQuan Lincoln is the Tigers’ leading receiver with 40 catches for 535 yards and a touchdown.
• Ada High product Jackson McFarlane, a sophomore receiver, has 12 catches for 133 yards and caught his first touchdown pass last week against Harding.
• Freshman starting quarterback Kenny Hrncir has completed 104-of-188 passes for 1,342 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions. Freshman backup QB Taye Gatewood is 48-of-78 for 424 yards with no touchdowns and five interceptions.
• Freshman kicker Harper Simmons enters today’s action a perfect 25-of-25 on PAT kicks and has hit 9-of-12 field goals.
• The Tigers’ leading tackler is freshman linebacker Devon Roush with 65 tackles. He also has one of five ECU fumble recoveries this season.
