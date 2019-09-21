East Central and Southern Nazarene University will both be searching for their first victory of the season when the Tigers host the Crimson Storm at 6 p.m. tonight inside Koi Ishto Stadium.
It will be Homecoming night for the Tigers at Norris Field.
Tiger quick hits
• The Tigers are ranked No. 1 in the Great American Conference in Opponent First Downs and Opponent 4th Down Conversions
• ECU is ranked in the NCAA Division II Top 25 in eight categories: No. 1 in the NCAA in Blocked Punts (2) and Blocked Punts Allowed (0).
• The Tigers also have three players that are ranked in the Top 25.
• Sophomore Ontario Douglas is ranked in two categories: No. 24 All-Purpose Yards Per Game - 150.0 and No. 25 Rushing Yards - 199. Douglas is No. 1 in the GAC in both categories.
• Douglas recorded his fifth 100+ yard rushing game at SWOSU.
• Cameron Jones, a sophomore from Sulphur, had two interceptions at Southwestern Oklahoma State. He’s tied with two other GAC players in interceptions for the season.
• Junior Jack Preston is ranked No. 2 in the GAC and No. 6 in the NCAA in Punting (43.6).
• East Central dropped a 45-20 decision to Southern Nazarene in 2018. In that contest, Jones had a 63-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown and Preston booted a massive 81-yard punt and finished with four kicks totalling 199 yards.
GAC Week 3 Storylines
(By Eric Moyer • GAC
Communications)
Southern Nazarene at East Central 6 p.m. • Koi Ishto Stadium
Two teams seeking their first win meet in Ada. After dropping the first six games in the series, the Crimson Storm have won the last two contests. A season ago, the Crimson Storm picked off three passes en route to totaling 45 points, their highest tally in their Division II era. The Tigers’ Ontario Douglas leads the GAC in rushing yards (99.5) and all-purpose yards (150.0) per game through the first two weeks. Tiger quarterback Kenny Hrncir ranks as the only GAC signal caller with at least 250 passing yards and 100 rushing yards through the first two weeks.
(23/21) Harding at Southern Arkansas • 6 p.m.• Wilkins Field
The Bisons head to Magnolia for the only GAC week three matchup featuring two teams receiving votes in this week’s AFCA poll. The Muleriders seek their first three-game win streak in the series since they won four straight from 1980- 83. Through the first two weeks, the Mulerider offense ranks second in scoring offense, rushing offense and total of- fense. Conversely, Harding boasts the league’s top-ranked scoring defense and total defense. The Bisons and Mulerid- ers feature four of the GAC’s top five running backs through the opening two weeks.
Southwestern Oklahoma State at Arkansas-Monticello • 6 p.m. • Cotton Boll Stadium
Arkansas-Monticello looks to continue home-team dominance in its series with Southwestern Oklahoma State when the Bull Weevils host the Bulldogs. In the eight prior meetings, the home team has gone 7-1. In 2017, SWOSU used a fourth- quarter rally to notch the lone road win in the series. The Weevils last started 2-0 at home in 2013 while the Bulldogs last opened 3-0 all the way back in 1992. The Bulldogs lead NCAA Division II in turnover margin through two weeks, with nine takeaways against two turnovers for a +7 margin.
Northwestern Oklahoma State at (6/4) Ouachita • 6:00 P.M. • Cliff Harris Stadium
Ouachita will attempt to extend three significant win streaks when it welcomes in Northwestern Oklahoma State. The Tigers have won 18 straight GAC games, nine consecutive GAC home games and seven straight contests against the Rangers. Each of the last three contests resulted in one-possession Ouachita victories. Tiger quarterback Brayden Brazeal leads Division II with an 80.0 completion percentage and ranks second with a 200.9 pass efficiency rating. The Rangers and Tigers have a combined four of the top 10 rushers in the conference.
Arkansas Tech at (RV) Henderson State • 6 p.m. • Carpenter-Haygood Stadium
The most series of the week takes place in Arkadelphia. The Wonder Boys hold a narrow 44-43-5 lead through the 92 games of the series. They have led the series since scoring a 29-22 win in 1997. The Reddies boast the league’s top of- fense, passing offense and scoring offense. The connection of Richard Stammetti and L’Liott Curry has emerged of one of the best in Division II. Stammetti ranks third in passing yards and touchdowns; Curry leads with five receiving touch- downs and ranks sixth in receiving yards.
Oklahoma Baptist at Southeastern 6 p.m. • Paul Laird Stadium
Following two one-score losses, Oklahoma Baptist visits Southeastern Oklahoma State. The Bison own more wins against the Savage Storm, 14, than against any other opponent. Dating back to 2017, the Bison has won six straight contests over Oklahoma teams. The Savage Storm owns a 3-1 series advantage against the Bison since the Bison joined the GAC. The Bison last won consecutive games against the Savage Storm in 1939 and 1940. Southeastern’ Conner Swope (23) and Oklahoma Baptist’s Josh Arnold (22) rank first and second in the GAC in tackles.
