Tigers tame Coleman in home matchup

Tupelo sophomore Luke Foreman drives to the basket against Roff last week. Foreman and company defeated Coleman 49-30 in a Tuesday night home game.

TUPELO — The Tupelo Tigers took charge right from the start in a 49-30 win over Coleman at home Tuesday night.

The Tigers climbed above the .500 mark at 10-9 on the year, while Coleman dropped to 6-11.

Coach Clay Weller’s bunch is part of the Stonewall SRT Tournament field that began Thursday and runs through Saturday.

Tupelo raced to an early 21-9 lead over the Wildcats and the Tigers’ advantage ballooned to 37-17 by halftime.

Cody Airington led the THS offense with 19 points, including a 3-point basket. Cash Wafford was next with 13 points and sank three 3-point shots.

Kayden Kirk buried six 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 21 points for the Wildcats. Christian Walters followed with eight points for Coleman.

