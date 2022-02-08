MELISSA, Texas – Southeastern combined for 30 hits and 12 home runs while piling up 38 total runs over two games in a sweep of rival East Central in a season-opening doubleheader for both teams.
The Savage Storm won the opener 17-4 before running away with Game 2 by a 21-2 on Sunday afternoon in Melissa, Texas.
The Tigers traveled to Durant on Monday to finish the three-game series after Ken Turner Field was still too wet. The entire series was originally supposed to take place in Ada.
East Central’s first home game will now be at noon on Saturday against Newman (Kansas).
Game 1
Southeastern 17
ECU 4.
East Central got a solo home run by Christian Whitaker and a two-run blast by Eric Towsley in the first and second innings, but still trailed 6-3 heading into the third frame.
Brett Gonzalez would lead off the third with a walk and score a batter later on a Cameron French triple. Angel Ochoa added an RBI single to stretch the SOSU lead to 8-3.
Towsley hit his second home run for the Tigers in the top of the fourth inning to get ECU within 10-4.
However, the Savage Storm ended the game with seven unanswered runs.
Southeastern pounded nine home runs in the contest, one shy of the school record of 10 set in 1993.
Damon Burroughs, Richard Ware, French and Brett Gonzalez each collected two home runs apiece while Miles added one of his own.
French led a 17-hit SOSU attack, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Towsley went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored to pace the Tigers. Mason Glowacki also had two hits for the locals.
Game 2
Southeastern 21
ECU 2
Southeastern had six-run outburst in both the second and fifth innings and raced out to an 18-0 lead.
The two ECU runs came via a bases-loaded walk to Kyle Busker and an RBI single by Glowacki in the top of the seventh inning. Ada High product Anderson Allen scored on the play after reaching on a Southeastern error.
The Tigers managed just three total hits in the game and committed five errors.
The Savage Storm got home runs from Ware, Seth Morrow and Bryce McDermott in the contest.
Brett Gonzalez finished 3-for-6 with a triple and two runs scored to pace a 13-hit SOSU offense.
Busker finished 1-for-3 with a double for the Tigers.
