DURANT — The Southeastern Savage Storm figured out how to slow the East Central men’s basketball team down. Way down.
ECU, which averaged a league-leading 92.4 points per game entering Thursday night’s contest, never really got untracked offensively and dropped a 79-57 decision to its archrivals inside the Bloomer Sullivan Arena.
East Central dropped to 12-3 overall and 6-3 in Great American Conference play, while Southeastern improved to 13-3 and 7-2.
ECU head coach Ja Havens was less than pleased with his club’s effort against the Savage Storm.
“I told the guys after the game, as I often do in these situations, they got what they deserved and we got what we deserved. You can’t go on the road and play a team of their caliber and lose the effort battle,” Havens said.
The two most glaring stats in the game: The Tigers turned the ball over 18 times, and Southeastern turned 12 offensive rebounds into 16 points. ECU managed just four second-chance points.
“We just got obliterated on second-chance points. And come out and turn it over 18 times against a team that is a solid defensive team, but they don’t get out and deny and pressure you. They’re position oriented. It was a lot of unforced stuff. We sent our punter out there too many times,” Havens said.
The Tigers also entered the game leading the GAC in field goal percentage at 51.2%. ECU shot just 38.9% overall against Southeastern and a cool 34.8% in the second half, which saw the Savage Storm outscore the visitors 38-25.
“Give coach (Kelly) Green and Southeastern a ton of credit. They were the most prepared, played hard and were the best team on the court tonight,” Havens said. “We were nowhere near good enough to compete at the level we needed to, to beat a team that good on their home court tonight.”
It also didn’t help that SOSU 5-11 guard Adam Dworsky had his best game of the year. He led the Savage Storm attack with a game-high 25 points. Dworsky shot 10-of-16 from the field, including four 3-pointers, and also had four rebounds, seven assists, five steals and two blocked shots.
The Tigers limited Southeastern leader Kevin Buckingham, who was averaging 22.3 points per game, to just eight points. But Dworsky more than took up the slack.
“He had a career night against us. We did a great job on Buckingham, but it didn’t matter because he was so good. He’s a really good player,” Havens said.
It was 9-0 before the Tigers could even blink and, after a Dworsky 3-pointer with just over 10 minutes remaining in the first half, ECU trailed 26-14.
ECU got within 29-24 after Bishop Coulter’s spin move along the baseline resulted in a basket. However, Southeastern quickly stretched its lead to 36-24 after a 7-0 spurt.
The Tigers trailed 41-32 at halftime.
East Central never got closer than 11 over the final 11:07 of the game and trailed by as many as 22, 77-55, late in the second half.
Camron Talley led the ECU offense with 16 points but hit just 1-of-7 3-point tries. He also had a team-best six rebounds.
Tylor Arnold scored 13 points for the visitors, while Zac Neely also reached double figures with 10.
The Tigers need to regroup in a hurry. They travel to Bethany today to battle host Southern Nazarene (12-5, 6-3). Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. inside the Sawyer Center.
“I told them that one was done and we have every bit the same challenge on Saturday,” Havens said.
The Crimson Storm defeated Oklahoma Baptist 79-62 Thursday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.