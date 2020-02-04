Tigers take one of three against No. 11 Statesmen

CLEVELAND, Miss. — East Central scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning before a rally fell short in an 8-6 loss to No. 11 Delta State Sunday at Ferriss Field.
The two teams split a pair of games on Saturday. The Statesmen clubbed ECU 14-3 in the opener before the Tigers edged Delta State 4-3 in Game 2.
It was the season-opening series for both teams. It marked the Tigers first win against a ranked opponent since they defeated Arkansas-Monticello twice in 2017.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Delta State 8, ECU 6
ECU plated two in the ninth when Hayden George and Garrett Lemons raced home after Colton Schapper-Kotter reached on a fielding error.
DSU pitcher Layne Tedder picked off Anderson Allen at first base to end the game. Tedder (1-0) earned the win in relief, tossing 3.1 innings with four strikeouts while giving up two runs, one earned and one hit.
Chris Sanchez gave up three runs on four hits in 0.1 innings to take the loss for the Tigers.
Delta State pounded 16 hits off five ECU pitchers.
Wyatt Pratt went 4-for-5 with three runs scored, and Blake Wolferding was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI to lead the Statesmen at the plate. Kevin Granger homered for Delta State.
George paced a nine-hit ECU offense by going 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI from the top of the batting order.
Dylan Lang cracked a double for the Tigers.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Game 1
The Statemen used a six-run outburst in the bottom of the sixth to pull away.
Hunter Riggins tossed five shutout innings with eight strikeouts to earn the mound win for the home team.
Drew Reed’s RBI single highlighted a three-run sixth-inning for the Tigers.
Leadoff hitter Chad Ragland paced a 15-hit DSU attack, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, four runs scored and an RBI. Hayden White and CJ Estave both added a double and three RBIs for the hosts.
ECU got five hits from five different players, including a double by Dylan Lang.
Jonny Chavez was the losing hurler for the Tigers.
Game 2
East Central’s Spencer Johnston — a junior from Arlington, Texas — tossed a complete game, allowing three runs on six hits with nine strikeouts against one walk.
The Tigers scored all four runs in the top of the fifth to erase a 1-0 deficit.
Gabriel Simons had an RBI single in the inning, which also included a bunt single by Hayden George, three walks and two DSU errors.
The Tigers managed just three total hits.
DSU starter Jackson Rutledge (0-1) gave up four unearned runs on a hit with four strikeouts and was tagged with the loss.
The Tigers will open the home portion of their 2020 schedule Friday and Saturday against Drury University. The two teams will play a single game at noon Friday at Ken Turner Field and a doubleheader beginning at noon Saturday.
