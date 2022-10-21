The East Central University football team will get an extra boost with additional fans, family, friends, and alumni in attendance as the Tigers host Southwestern Oklahoma State University for homecoming.
Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Saturday inside Koi Ishto Stadium.
The Tigers (5-2) are winners of five straight and have vaulted into a three-way tie for second in the Great American Conference. They are two games back of league leader and undefeated Ouachita Baptist.
ECU interim head coach Kris McCullough continues to be cautious in his approach with the Tigers even as they enter games in a favorite’s role.
“Our message continues to be the same. No matter our record, the focus is on us,” McCullough said. “When we play our standard level of football, we are tough to beat. The teams in our conference are all good enough that you never get an easy week. You must show up and show out every week or you will get beat.”
Kenny Hrncir’s outstanding play has been one of the primary reasons for ECU’s improved play. He ranks third in the GAC in passing yardage averaging 238.4 yards per game. He has completed 141-of-229 passes for 62% while tossing 14 touchdowns to three interceptions. He will become the school’s career passing leader if he throws for 237 yards against the Bulldogs on Saturday. Hrncir will eclipse Spencer Bond’s (2011-15) previous mark of 6,239 yards.
ECU has had 15 different players catch passes, but the primary threats remain La’Quan Walls, JayQuan Lincoln and Greg Howell. The three have a combined 67 catches for 924 yards and seven touchdowns more than half of the team’s total. Wells is the team leader with 28 catches for 404 yards and five touchdowns. He has twice caught passes for over 100 yards in a game.
Nemier Herod had been the workhorse for the Tigers at running back. He has nearly 60 percent of the team’s rushing yards. He has carried 118 times for 688 yards and four touchdowns. His 120 yards last week against Oklahoma Baptist was the third time this season he has rushed for more than 100 yards.
Defensively, SWOSU will run a fast-tempo offense designed to keep its opponents guessing and on their heels.
“We will have to work at getting our calls in quickly and executing our assignments,” McCullough said. “They are one of the most improved teams in GAC with talent everywhere.
They are a physical football team that plays with an intense motor and a bit of an edge. We must stay disciplined and lock into our ultimate goal which is a victory.”
Devon Roush continues to pile up big numbers defensively. He leads the team with 55 tackles and twice has had more than 10 in a game.
Cody Alexander has been a big part of creating turnovers. He has 47 tackles, three force fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and a blocked kick. The Tigers are +15 in the turnover category forcing 15 fumbles and five interceptions while only having five turnovers themselves.
Southwestern is 3-4 entering Saturday’s GAC battle. The Bulldogs dropped a tough 45-38 decision to Southern Nazarene last weekend in Weatherford.
