Tigers sweep past Southeastern in volleyball

Kemyra Landry goes up for a kill in a 2020-21 match at the Kerr Activities Center

 Teri LaJeunesse | ECU Sports Information

DURANT – For the first time since 2016 and the first time in Durant, the East Central University volleyball team swept arch-rival Southeastern 3-0 Tuesday night at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

The Tigers won the first set 25-14 and edged SOSU by identical 25-18 counts in the final two sets.

It was just the ninth win over the Savage Storm in the all-time series and the third win at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

ECU hit .266 (41k-12e-109ta) to the Savage Storm’s .079 (33k-24e-114ta).

Freshman Emma Strickland led ECU with 11 kills, a .259 hitting percentage and five digs. Sophomore Kemyra Landry added eight kills and a .583 average. Junior Thailanette Garcia contributed eight kills and 12 digs and junior Nyah Walker also had eight kills to go with three digs.

Alejandra Delgado recorded a team-best 19 digs. Senior Sydney Dungen added 17 assists, two service aces and three digs and fellow setter Leah Lawson, a freshman, had the exact same stat line.

Dungen moved up to No. 2 on the ECU Career Service ace list with 94.

The Tigers were back in action Wednesday night, hosting Texas Woman’s University and are home again at 6 p.m. Friday when Northwestern visits the Kerr Activities Center.

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

