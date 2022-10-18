SHAWNEE — East Central quarterback Kenny Hrncir connected with receiver Jayquan Lincoln for a 42-yard gain on the Tigers’ first offensive play of the game against Oklahoma Baptist Saturday afternoon inside the Hurt Complex.
ECU capped the drive with a huge 4th-and-1 touchdown run by Jawan King.
That opening drive showed the Tigers’ big-play ability and their grit and started what turned out to be a 34-20 East Central victory on Homecoming Day in Shawnee.
ECU won its fifth consecutive Great American Conference contest to improve to 5-2 on the year. The Bison are headed in the wrong direction. OBU lost for the fourth straight time to fall to 1-6.
That opening sequence was a microcosm of sorts of how things have gone for the Tigers during their current hot streak.
East Central raced out to a 24-0 lead and coasted to the win against Oklahoma Baptist. It was ECU’s first victory over OBU since 2017 and the Tigers have won five straight games for the first time since 2001.
“We started really fast. Our players played their tails off and had fun,” ECU interim head coach Kris McCollough said. “Our offense was able to dominate up front and our playmakers continued to make plays.”
The Tigers are now in a three-way tie for second in the GAC standings with Harding and Henderson State. Ouachita Baptist is atop the league standings with a perfect 7-0 record.
East Central put together an impressive 10-play, 94-yard drive that started late in the first period. The drive ended when Kenny Hrncir tossed a 15-yard pass to Jayquan Lincoln to put ECU ahead 14-0. Jake Berrey and Jackson Allen caught big passes during the march.
ECU then followed with a 44-yard field goal by Alexis Lopez at the 4:31 mark of the second quarter to extend the lead to 17-0.
The Tigers then got a big play on special teams. During the ensuing kickoff, ECU’s Donavan Callis forced a fumble by OBU return man Keilahn Harris, scooped it up and returned it 13 yards to the OBU 3-yard line.
Nemier Herod punched the ball into the end zone from the 1 and the Tigers led 24-0 with 3:44 left before halftime.
The Bison got on the scoreboard just before the intermission thanks to a pair of big ECU penalties. OBU kicker Guillermo Garcia Rodriguez missed a 43-yard field goal but a personal foul penalty continued the drive. Then, on 2nd-and-10 from the 13, ECU was flagged for pass interference. OBU then scored on a 2-yard pass from quarterback Dayton Wolfe to receiver Michael Marshall with 38 seconds left and the Bison had cut their deficit to 24-7 at halftime.
ECU’s second-half scores were a 16-yard touchdown pass by Hrncir to Allen Jackson and a second field goal by Lopez of 27 yards.
Hrncir shined bright again, completing 21-of-34 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns. He moved into second place in the school’s career passing records with 6,002 yards. He trails leader Spencer Bond (2011-15) by 237 yards.
Nemier topped the team in rushing with 120 yards on 21 carries. It was his third game with more than 100 yards rushing this season.
The Tiger defense limited the home team to just 68 total rushing yards.
Devon Roush led the team in tackles with seven, followed by five each for Jalen Baldwin and Karim Taoheed.
Two Tigers, Callis and Keonte Lusk, each had interceptions.
ECU won the turnover battle 3-0.
“Defensively, we again forced turnovers and did a great job against the run,” McCullough said.”There’s some things we must clean up in all three phases, but I’m proud of these guys. We will enjoy this win and look forward to Homecoming next week against Southwestern.”
The Bulldogs (3-4) will visit Koi Ishto Stadium at 2 p.m. Saturday. Southwestern dropped a 45-38 decision to Southern Nazarene in an offensive shootout Saturday in Weatherford.
Note: Justin Tinder contributed to this report.
