Tigers surge past Henderson State

The East Central University men’s basketball team pummeled Henderson State 73-53 in a Thursday night home contest inside the Kerr Activities Center.
The win improves ECU to 10-8 overall and 5-7 in Great American Conference play, while the Reddies fell to 8-10 and 5-7.
“It was a really good effort by our guys tonight,” ECU men’s head coach Daniel Wheeler said. “I thought we were locked in defensively and did a good job. We had multiple guys play well offensively and we really shared it as we had 17 assists from seven different guys. That’s good for us.”
The opening half saw both teams trading buckets as there were four ties in the first six minutes of play. The Tigers trailed 10-9 before two made free throws from Godsgift Ezedinma sparked a 12-0 scoring run that reclaimed the lead for good.
ECU would go on to make 12-of-26 field goals for a 46.2 shooting percentage and the Tigers led 35-26 at the end of the half.
The second half was similar to the first in that both teams were hitting their shots early on. A few short spurts from the Reddies got them within five at 41-36, but a 6-0 scoring run by the Tigers extended their lead back to double-digits which proved to be too great to come back from.
Four Tigers combined for 52 points: Quinton Johnson II, Leonard Dixon, Ezedinma, and Keyon Thomas.
Johnson led the way with 18 points, going 7-for-10 from the field while adding five rebounds and three assists.
Dixon was next with 13 points, going 6-for-10 from the floor. Ezedinma scored 11 points shooting 2-for-5 from beyond the arc and 5-of-6 from the 3-point line while Thomas also reached double digits with 10 points, going 5-for-10 overall.
The ECU men’s squad will be back in action at 3 p.m. today, hosting Ouachita Baptist.
