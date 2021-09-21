The East Central University football team scored so many points Saturday it apparently fried the NCAA Genius Stat Program SID Teri LaJeunessee uses to input every play during the course of the contest.
At least that’s my story, and I’m sticking to it. But while that program actually went on the fritz, ECU’s offense did not.
The Tigers did score 19 points in the second quarter and pulled away from Southern Nazarene in a 40-13 blowout victory Saturday during Homecoming Night Saturday inside Koi Ishto Stadium.
East Central starts off the 2021 season at 2-1, while the Savage Storm dropped to 0-3.
The Tigers scored the first 23 points of the contest and the rout was on.
On East Central’s first drive, quarterback Kenny Hrncir connected with receiver Chris Shaw for a 55-yard touchdown pass at the 4:30 mark of the second quarter and the Tigers took a 7-0 lead.
Ada High graduate Jackson McFarlane later hustled down the field during a punt by Jack Preston and downed the ball inside the ECU 1 to pin the Southern Naz offense in the shadow of their own goalpost. The heads-up play turned into East Central points when SNU quarterback Gage Porter tried to avoid a sack and stepped out of the back of the end zone for a safety that put the Tigers ahead 9-0 at the 11:56 mark of the second period.
McFarlane took the ensuing free kick by SNU and returned it 17 yards to set the Tigers up near midfield.
ECU then drove 52 yards in 12 plays, mostly runs by tailback Ontario “Mookie” Douglas who dove into the end zone on 3rd-and-goal from the 1 that helped the Tigers forge a 16-0 lead with 7:11 left in the first half.
Wearing the team’s No. 1 jersey, ECU linebacker RJ Williams picked off a pass from SNU backup quarterback Jarvis Davis and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown and the Tigers led 23-0 at the 4:05 mark of the second quarter.
SNU took advantage of a muffed punt recovered by Jalen Mays with 1:35 left in the first half and turned it into a 1-yard TD sneak by Porter with just 13 seconds left. A two-point run attempt was stuffed by the Tiger defense and SNU still trailed 23-6 with just 13 seconds left in the second period.
That was plenty of time for ECU to put more points on the board. Instead of taking a knee and the 17-point halftime lead, Hrncir connected with Shaw again — this time for 37 yards. Garrett Clark then booted a 49-yard field goal as time expired, pushing the Tiger advantage to 26-6 at halftime.
The Tigers scored twice in the third quarter — once on a 3-yard pass from Hrncir to La’Quan Wells and another on a 61-yard TD connection between Hrncir and Miles Davis that stretched the ECU led to 40-6 with just 28 ticks remaining in the third quarter.
The final score of the game came when Davis tossed a 37-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Tisdale with only 1:50 left in the game.
The Tigers turned in a balanced offensive attack that piled up 167 yards on the ground and 176 yards through the air.
Douglas eclipsed the 100-yard mark yet again, finishing with 129 yards on 22 caries. Hrncir was an efficient 6-of-11 through the air for 147 yards and his three TD passes.
Shaw had two catches for 72 yards and Davis added two catches for 61 yards.
Sulphur native Cameron Jones and Devon Roush both had eight tackles apiece to pace the Tiger defense. Williams finished with seven stops.
ECU makes the long trip to Alva this weekend to take on host Northwestern. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Family Day at Ranger Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.