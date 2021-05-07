OKLAHOMA CITY — It didn’t take the top-ranked Roff Tigers long to take the sting out of the Boswell Scorpions.
The Tigers scored nine runs in the bottom of the first inning and Roff went to squash the Scorpions 15-0 in five innings in the first round of the Class B State Tournament Thursday morning at Dolese Park in Oklahoma City.
Roff improved to 31-0 on the year and will meet No. 5 Tupelo in an 11 a.m. semifinal contest today back at Dolese Park. Saturday’s Class B championship contest is set for 3 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tupelo edged Asher 5-3.
No. 10 Boswell saw its season come to and end at 19-6.
The Tigers big first inning included five hits, three of five Boswell errors, two walks and a pair of hit batters.
Conner Owens and Trayson Miller both clubbed two-RBI doubles in the early onslaught.
Coby Simon hit a two-run single in a four-run Roff second inning that pushed the score to 13-0.
Drew Sheppard capped the RHS scoring in fitting fashion, cracking a two-run homer in the bottom of the third. Sheppard also kept the Scorpion’s offense in check as Roff’s starting pitcher. He struck out four, walked none and allowed just one hit — a third-inning infield single by Jesse Gardner — in 3.2 innings. He was pulled from the game with two outs in the top of the fourth inning after reaching 50 pitches.
East Riddle recorded the final four outs of the game, which included a pair of strikeouts.
