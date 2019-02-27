Tigers split pair with Southern Nazarene

East Central junior pitcher Jeffrey Shafer threw the Tigers’ first complete game of the year in a 9-6 win over Southern Nazarene University Monday at Ken Turner Field.
The Crimson Storm avoided the sweep with a 19-10 victory in the first game of the doubleheader.
The Tigers improved to 2-13 overall with the series win and 2-4 in the Great American Conference, while Southern Naz fell to 4-8 and 1-5.
Game 2
ECU 9, Southern Naz 6
Shafer (1-1) pitched six solid innings for the hosts. He struck out eight, walked just one and surrendered five earned runs.
ECU trailed 5-3 early before pushing four runs across in the bottom of the third to grab a 7-5 lead. The big blow of that inning was a three-run homer by Dakota Washington.
Connor Dayton hit a sacrifice fly for SNU in the top of the fourth to get the visitors within 7-6.
However, ECU tacked on two insurance runs in the bottom of the fourth, courtesy of a two-run single by Ryan White that made it 9-6.
White finished 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs scored in a nine-hit ECU attack. Josh Lincoln went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and a walk from the top of the ECU lineup, while Gage Wall went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for the locals. Tanner Barnes cracked a double for the Tigers.
Cole Lee led SNU at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Tanner Ladon hit a solo home run for the Crimson Storm’s lone run in the top of the second that put the visitors ahead 5-3.
SNU starting pitcher Ryan Mills lasted just 1.2 innings. He struck out one, walked one and gave up five hits and six earned runs.
Game 2
SNU 19, ECU 10
The Tigers erupted for six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 10-6 lead before Southern Nazarene outscored ECU 13-0 over the final five frames.
Trailing 7-4, Gage Wall — a graduate of Byng High School — belted a grand slam to cap off ECU’s big fourth inning.
Josh Lincoln had three more hits, a double, an RBI, a run scored and a walk, while Dylan Lang went 2-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored. Ryan White also had two hits for the hosts, and Hayden George cracked an RBI triple.
SNU pounded out 20 hits in the nine-inning affair, led by Emilio Escobedo, who finished 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, seven RBIs and four runs scored. Cobi Ceron went 4-for-6 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the visitors.
Zach Birkle (1-0) was credited with the mound win for the Crimson Storm. He struck out seven, walked none and allowed just one hit in three scoreless innings of relief.
Ryan Collins (1-3), one of seven ECU pitchers who saw action, absorbed the loss.
East Central traveled to the University of Texas at Tyler in a Tuesday road game before heading to Searcy, Arkansas, Friday and Saturday for a Great American Conference three-game set with host Harding.
