ALVA — Jayquan Lincoln caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Kenny Hrncir on the Tigers’ first play in overtime to give the visitors a dramatic 20-17 win over Northwestern Saturday night in Alva.
East Central improved to 2-1 on the year, while the Rangers start off at 0-4.
Northwestern got the ball first in overtime and had to settle for a 34-yard field goal from kicker Connor O’Neal.
However, ECU head coach Al Johnson and company decided to go for the victory on the next play and it paid off.
The touchdown catch capped off a big night for Lincoln, who led the ECU receiving corps with six catches for 117 yards and the one touchdown. It was the third career 100-yard receiving game for Lincoln, a junior from Lawton.
It was the first overtime game for the Tigers since Nov. 10, 2018, versus Southeastern, which resulted in a 20-13 loss. It was also the first OT victory for Johnson in three tries.
The Tigers piled up 451 yards of total offense, led by Hrncir who completed 19-of-37 passes for 342 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Hrncir got the scoring started for the Tigers with a 74-yard touchdown pass to Chris Shaw to put ECU ahead 7-0 at the 1:50 mark of the first quarter.
After NWOSU tied the game with a 22-yard TD pass from QB T Clarkson to D Blair at the 4:35 mark of the second quarter, there was no more scoring until the final frame.
East Central went ahead 14-7 via a 20-yard TD catch by Teslim Abubakar with 5:05 left in the game.
However, Northwestern responded with a 29-yard pass from Clarkson to G Garner with just 1:03 remaining that knotted the score at 14-all and forced overtime.
Shaw finished with 96 yards on four catches for the Tigers, while Ada High School product Jackson McFarlane added four grabs for 41 yards.
Ontario “Mookie” Douglas led the Tiger ground game with 55 yards on 10 carries, while freshman running back Nemier Herod added 30 yards on nine totes.
Cameron Jones, a junior from Sulphur High School, and RJ Williams paced the East Central defense with nine tackles each. Jalen Baldwin added an interception for the visitors.
The Tigers return to Koi Ishto Stadium Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
