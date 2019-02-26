Tigers snatch first win of season at home

Home turned out to be sweet for the East Central University baseball team.
East Central senior reliever Chris Sanchez struck out Southern Nazarene’s Christian Dent, who represented the tying run, to end the game and preserve a 9-7 win over the Crimson Storm Sunday at Ken Turner Field.
The Tigers won for the first time this season — in their first home game — after losing 12 straight road contests to start the spring. ECU is 1-12 overall and 1-3 in Great American Conference contests, while Southern Nazarene fell to 3-7 and 0-4.
The teams were scheduled to play a doubleheader on Monday.
The Tigers led 5-4 after seven innings but looked like they might have put the game out of reach with a four-run volley in the bottom of the eighth.
Dylan Lang hit an RBI single in the inning, two ECU runs were scored after Hayden George singled and SNU committed an error in the outfield, and another East Central runner scored on a wild pitch.
ECU carried a 9-4 lead heading to the top of the ninth inning before Southern Naz tried to rally with a three-run outburst.
The first SNU run was scored on a balk before Shelby Reese delivered an RBI single that trimmed the East Central advantage to 9-6. Emilio Escobedo later hit a two-out, run-scoring hit that got the visitors within two before Sanchez slammed the door and earned the save.
George, a graduate of Broken Bow High School, led a 13-hit ECU barrage by going 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Dakota Washington went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs for the Tigers, while Zach Lehman also had two hits and cracked a double for the hosts.
Washington blasted a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth that put ECU ahead 4-3.
Garrett Perez and Reese both had two hits for the Crimson Storm, and Tanner Ladon finished 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
ECU reliever Ryan Collins was credited with the mound win. He pitched two solid innings and allowed just one hit and no runs with two strikeouts and a walk.
Tyler Thompson was the losing pitcher for SNU. He surrendered three runs (one earned) in just one inning of work.
