Tigers slip past Asher at Red Oak Festival

RED OAK — Talon Rhoten homered and recorded a save, while Aiden Bagwell drove home three runs in a 2-for-3 effort and the Roff Tigers successfully opened the 2019 fall season Saturday with a tight 10-8 decision over the Asher Indians at the Red Oak Festival.
The Tigers needed two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to snap an 8-8 tie.
In other festival games, the host Eagles clipped Roff 5-4 and bounced Asher 7-1
Roff 10, Asher 8
Talon Rhoten finished 1-for-2 with his solo home run, scored twice and drew a pair of walks to lead an eight-hit Roff offense. From the mound, he worked the final 1.2 innings and surrendered just one hit and recorded a strikeout.
Aiden Bagwell doubled once and scored a run. Wil Joplin and Tanner Graves each went 2-for-4 with one RBI for the Tigers. Joplin’s two hits went for doubles, and he scored twice.
Coby Simon also had a 1-for-3 effort, scored twice and walked once for Roff. Cade Baldridge was credited with the win. Roff used five pitchers in the game.
Garrett Leba, Mike McDonald and Devon Lamb each finished 2-for-4 from the plate for Asher, which compiled nine hits. One of Leba’s hits went for a double, and Trevor Martin homered for the Indians and drove in a pair of runs.
Starting pitcher Bryson Martin was tagged with the loss. He walked five and allowed six earned runs in four innings.
Red Oak 5, Roff 4
Host Red Oak rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh to edge the Tigers. Red Oak scored the three runs off a wild pitch, a double and an error to end it in walk-off fashion.
Roff held a 10-8 edge in total hits. Talon Rhoten went 2-for-3 with a double, while Brady Benedict and Cade Baldridge were each 2-for-4 with a run scored. Benedict also knocked in a run. Wil Joplin also drove in a run with a triple, while going 1-for-3. Teammates Drew Sheppard and Kagon Huneycutt were each 1-for-2 with a run scored, as Sheppard also walked once.
Rhoten suffered the pitching loss in relief. Benedict pitched six innings as the starter. He struck out 10, walked three and allowed two earned runs.
Roff hosts Vanoss at 4:30 p.m. today.
Red Oak 7, Asher 1
The Asher Indians were limited to four hits and couldn’t overcome four errors. Trevor Martin hit a solo home run for Asher, while the Indians’ other three hits came off a single each from Bryson Martin, Cameron Grissom and Garrett Leba.
Martin absorbed the pitching loss after working 4.1 innings and allowing no hits and six walks, while striking out 10. Jake Dobbs pitched the final 1.2 innings in relief and allowed the only two Red Oak hits, walked two and struck out one. All seven Red Oak runs were unearned.
Asher meets Varnum at 4 p.m Thursday in the first round of the 2019 Dale Invitational Tournament.
