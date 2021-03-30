RATTAN — Conner Owens set the tone with a first-inning grand slam and the Roff Tigers shut out Class 2A powerhouse Silo 8-0 in the championship game of the 2021 Rattan Spring Classic on Saturday.
The Tigers, ranked No. 1 in Class B, stayed unbeaten at 12-0 on the year, while Silo fell to 10-2. The Rebels’ only other loss this season came at the hands of Class 6A Florida club Palmetto.
Trayson Miller hit a two-out, solo home run in the top of the second that put the Tigers ahead 5-0.
Roff capped the scoring with a three-run fifth inning that included a two-run bomb by Tanner Graves and a run-scoring double by Kagan Huneycutt.
Roff tallied just six hits in the game led by Huneycutt, who finished 2-for-3 with an RBI. Miller went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Owens finished 1-for-1 with four RBIs, two walks and two runs scored.
Kylen Proctor, Easton Ford and Corten Parken all hit doubles for the Rebels.
Three Roff hurlers combined to keep Silo scoreless. Tallen Bagwell started the contest and struck out three, walked two, hit three batters and allowed just two hits in 3.2 innings of work. Cade Baldridge got the only batter he faced, getting Roff out of a bases-loaded jam with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Rebels again loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth with one out but Easton Riddle preserved the shutout by getting a popup to the shortstop and a fly ball out to right field.
Three Silo hurlers combined for six walks, four strikeouts and gave up eight earned runs.
The Tigers will host Allen at 4:30 p.m. today.
