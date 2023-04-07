Tigers shut out in road loss to Newman Jets

WICHITA, Kan. – The East Central University baseball team stepped out of conference play to take on Newman University for a midweek contest, falling to the Jets 10-0 Wednesday at McCarthy Field in Wichita, Kanasas.
ECU fell to 7-28 overall while Newman improved to 17-19.
After a scoreless first inning from both squads, things slowly turned on the Tigers as the Jets broke out the scoring with a two-run second inning and never looked back.
Tiger pitcher Bryce Crawford came into the third and put a halt to the Jets’ scoring, but Newman picked right back up in the fourth, scoring four more runs to grow their lead to 6-0.
ECU kept Newman off the board in the fifth but wasn’t able to get much going on the offensive end while the Jets added one run in the sixth, one in the seventh, and two in the eighth to stretch their lead out to 10-0 and secure the run-rule victory.
ECU starting pitcher Bryan Terry took the loss, pitching two innings and giving up two runs on four hits.
Jagger Green, Colt Bartling, Jarod Leroux, and Price Daube also saw action on the mound.
Cooper Hunt slapped a double and Nick Blankenship singled for the only two ECU hits in the contest.
Joe Kinneberg led the Jets with a 3-for-3 outing and drove in a run. went 3 for 3 with 3 singles and an RBI. Shawn Marquis finished 2-for-4 for the home team. Jenner Steele and Eli Wohl both ended the game with three RBIs.
The ECU baseball team will return to Ada for a home Great American Conference series against Northwestern Oklahoma State beginning at 2 p.m. today.
