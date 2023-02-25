The East Central University men’s basketball team ran its win streak to five games with an 87-76 win over Southwestern on Senior Night Thursday inside the Kerr Activities Center.
The Tigers improved to 17-10 overall and 12-9 in Great American Conference play, while Southwestern left town at 12-15 and 8-13.
“It wasn’t the prettiest game in the world, but you got to take a win in February any time you can get it,” said ECU men’s coach Daniel Wheeler. “I thought our defensive effort was right and I’m happy we could finish it out the way we did.”
East Central honored its five seniors — Romello Wilbert, Luke Harper, Jakeem Acres, Leonard Dixon and Barron Tanner, Jr. — before the start of the contest.
Both teams came out firing in the opening half. A back-and-forth battle began with both squads hitting 3-pointers. The Tigers opened the game with seven 3-pointers and scored 30 of 43 first-half points from beyond the arc. The majority came from Leonard Dixon and Jakeem Acres.
The score would be tied five times and have a couple of lead changes before the Tigers held onto a four-point lead, 43-39. at halftime.
SWOSU came out of halftime and erased the deficit and grabbed a 51-50 lead at the 15:32 mark. The Bulldogs would lead as much as four points until the Tigers responded with back-to-back 3-pointers from Keyon Thomas to take back the lead and never looked back.
Over the next 11 minutes, ECU would go on a 28-18 scoring run that proved to be too much for SWOSU to overcome.
Four Tigers led the offense, Leonard Dixon, Keyon Thomas, Jakeem Acres, and Quinton Johnson II.
Dixon topped the ECU scoring with 17 points, making five of his six field goals from beyond the arc.
Thomas had 15 points, shooting 5-for-10 from the floor with three of those coming from the 3-point line.
Acres was close behind with 14 points in his last game at the Kerr, going 4-for-9 overall and 3-for-6 from 3-point range.
Johnson finished with 12 points shooting 5-for-11 from the floor while adding five rebounds.
The two teams combined to make a whopping 29 3-pointers. The Tigers made 15-of-35 3-point baskets overall and the Bulldogs hit 14-of-24 tries.
Camden Gipson led the SWOSU charge with 21 points, including six 3-pointers. Chris Braggs, Jr. scored 18 points and hit three triples.
The ECU men’s basketball team will play its last regular game of the season against Oklahoma Baptist University at 7:30 p.m. Saturday inside the Noble Complex.
