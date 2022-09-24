Tigers settle for 0-0 tie with Southwestern

The East Central University women’s soccer team hosted Southwestern Oklahoma State University in their first home conference match of the 2022 season Thursday afternoon and nothing was settled.
The game ended in a 0-0 tie.
The Tigers are now 1-4-3 on the season and 1-0-1 in Great American Conference play, while Southwestern left town with identical records of 1-4-3 and 1-0-1.
“The ladies played a great game today. We fought till the very end,” ECU head Coach Riley Bailey said. “SWOSU is a tough team to play and I’m proud of our effort and fight that we showed for the full 90 minutes.”
Jocelyn Caracheo and Abbie Morris would take the first two shots for the Tigers with Caracheo’s being saved by the Bulldog keeper and Morris’ missing the mark.
Tanja Bauboeck and Cambori Watson attempted their own shots, but the score would remain 0-0 going into the half as neither team could find the back of the net.
Caracheo took the first shot again in the second half, but less than a minute later SWOSU would answer back with a shot of their own to keep up the pressure.
Struggling to get around the SWOSU defense, ECU would attempt four more shots in the period but couldn’t find a game-winning goal.
As a team, the Tigers had nine total shots in the match and four on goal coming from Watson, Caracheo, Bauboeck, and Bruce. McKenna Leveling ended the day with three saves and registered her first shutout of the season.
The East Central University women’s soccer team will be back in action at Tiger Field at 11 a.m. Saturday, hosting Northwestern.
