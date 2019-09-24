In the first half, East Central starting quarterback Kenny Hrncir and running back Ontario “Mookie” Douglas were in a tight race for the team’s top rusher on Homecoming night Saturday at Norris Field.
Douglas carried a slim 83-81 lead into the halftime locker room.
However, the 2017 Great American Conference Freshman of the Year officially ended the competition early in the third quarter when he got loose for a 69-yard touchdown run to deliver a big knockout blow to the Crimson Storm in ECU’s 45-7 victory.
The Tigers (1-2) got their first victory of the 2019 season after a pair of tough losses to start the year, while Southern Nazarene left town at 0-3.
ECU head coach Al Johnson said the lopsided victory was just what the doctor ordered for his club.
“Today was a good day for our team to get back on track,” Johnson told The Ada News following the game. “They were kind of beaten down the last couple of weeks mentally because they knew that our first games were in our control. We should have won. It was our mistakes that caused us not to win those two games. It’s a mental block that you have to get over, and I thought they did a great job today.”
Douglas finished his career night with 192 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries and added two receptions for 19 yards. (This sportswriter thought one of those two catches should have been a 9-yard run, which would have put Douglas over the 200-yard mark).
Hrncir finished a productive night with 102 yards and a TD on 14 totes — the second time he’s eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark this season — and completed 6-of-13 passes for 90 yards.
The Tigers dominated the scoreboard and the statistics against SNU. ECU piled up 478 yards of total offense, compared to 240 for the visitors. ECU also picked up 28 first downs, compared to 10 for SNU, and out-rushed the Crimson Storm by a 361-114 count.
“It was a decisive win. There are still things that need to be cleaned up. There were too many penalties on offense ... and we still had the one turnover. Overall, I couldn’t be more happy with them,” Johnson said. “There are still things we got to do better, but I think going into the OBU week — and they’ve been playing some good football — it’s a good way to get back on track.”
The Tigers followed a big 4th-and-1 stop by the defense with a short 34-yard drive midway through the second quarter. Douglas crashed into the end zone from a yard out, and the Tigers grabbed a 7-0 lead at the 4:09 mark of the first quarter.
After SNU kicker Ryan Reid left a 50-yard field goal well short, ECU marched down the field for its second score. Douglas found the end zone for the second time, this time on an 18-yard scamper, and the Tigers led 14-0 at the 9:28 mark of the second period.
After Reid — also the team’s punter — pinned ECU deep with a booming 67-yard kick, the Tigers responded with an 80-yard drive that lasted just eight plays.
The big play of the drive came when Hrncir, while running to his left, hit Akeem Gordan with a 42-yard strike to get ECU to the SNU 2-yard-line. Hrncir dove into the end zone from the 1, and the Tiger found themselves on top 21-0 just 38 seconds before halftime.
Douglas opened the third-quarter scoring with a long cross-country run that covered 69 yards, and the Tigers never looked back.
Harper Simmons booted a 33-yard field goal at the 3:18 mark of the third period, and ECU led 31-0. Simmons also finished a perfect 5-of-5 on PAT kicks.
After the Crimson Storm finally broke the ice when quarterback Gage Porter completed an 11-yard touchdown with a drive over the pylon, the Tigers immediately responded by marching 75 yards in 16 plays. ECU began at its own 25 at the 4:36 mark of the third quarter and when Douglas scored from the 2, there was 12:13 left in the final frame.
ECU led 38-7 at that point.
Less than two minutes later, East Central safety Jamal Brown, a sophomore from Dallas, put an exclamation point on the Homecoming victory by picking off an errant pass from Porter and returning the interception 31 yards for a touchdown. ECU backup kicker Garrett Clark booted the final PAT, and the Tigers secured the 38-point Great American Conference victory.
The Tigers travel to Oklahoma Baptist University at 6 p.m. Saturday inside the Crain Family Stadium in Shawnee. The Bison also earned their first victory of the season with a 34-31 victory at Southwestern during a Week 3 road matchup.
Happy Homecoming
The Tigers rolled to the Homecoming win in front of 4,659 fans Saturday night.
“It’s always sweeter when you can win on Homecoming. Our fans have been great. We have wonderful fans and wonderful alumni,” Johnson said.
“Homecoming even brings out more people — people that only come once a year from places like Mississippi and way south Texas. It’s great to see those people. It shows what ECU means to them. It’s great they could come out and watch their Tigers win.”
