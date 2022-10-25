Tigers secure fifth sweep in a row

WICHITA FALLS, TX – The East Central University volleyball team got the broom out again.
The Tigers notched their fifth straight sweep and sixth straight win overall with a 3-0 victory over Midwestern State Saturday inside D.L. Ligon Coliseum.
The Tigers inched closer to the .500 mark for the season, improving to 13-14 overall and 8-5 in the Great American Conference. The Lady Mustangs fell to 6-19 overall.
It certainly wasn't easy for ECU. The Tigers edge Midwestern State 25-22, 27-25 and 25-23.
"Both teams played some great defense," said ECU head coach Cheri Lindsay. "It was a tough win for us. I am very proud of how they played today."
ECU grabbed an early 8-4 lead in Set 1 until a 5-1 scoring run by MSU tied it up 9-all. The Tigers put themselves back on top 18-15 and eventually 23-20. The Mustangs earned two more points, but it was not enough to regain the lead as ECU closed the set 25-22.
Set 2 featured nine ties before MSU went on a four-point run to take the lead 16-12. The Mustangs extended their lead to 20-16, but the Tigers clawed back to tie the game 23-23. Both teams would go back and forth trading points, but the Tigers pushed through to end the set 27-25.
Just like the previous sets, Set 3 was a battle to the end. The set saw 13 ties until ECU pulled away 22-19. MSU managed to find their way back with three straight points to tie it at 22, but The Tigers completed the sweep with a 25-23 Set 3 win.
Nyah Walker and Emma Strickland led the Tiger offense with Walker posting 15 kills while Strickland was next with 11. Jada Abercrombie recorded seven kills and Kemyra was close behind with six.
Aloni Jordan had a total of five blocks in the match to go along with her four kills. Leah Lawson recorded a double double-double with 38 assists and 10 digs. Lawson hit the 1,000 career assist mark making her new total 1,013. Alejandra Delgado led the back row with 20 digs in the three sets.
The East Central University volleyball team will hit the road to Shawnee at 7 p.m. tonight for a Great American Conference matchup against Oklahoma Baptist. The Bison enter tonight's matchup at 16-9 overall and 10-2 in GAC play.
Note: East Central University sports information director Sydney Dungen contributed to this report.
