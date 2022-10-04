MAGNOLIA, Ark. – East Central University set the tone for the game early, built a double-digit lead, and kept host Southern Arkansas from scoring over the last quarter and a half for a 34-22 win.
The Tigers won their third straight game this season to improve to 3-2 on the year, while the Muleriders dropped to 2-3.
East Central now has the best record of any Oklahoma team in the Great American Conference. ECU is in a two-way tie with Arkansas-Monticello for fourth place.
“We executed all three phases and believed in one another. We focused on each of our assignments and trusted one another,” ECU Coach Kris McCullough said. “Our guys made the play when their number was called. We continue to get better and better.”
Kenny Hrncir carved up the Muleriders’ defense, completing 21-of-30 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns, while Nemier Herod topped 100 yards rushing for the third straight game with 123 yards on 25 carries. The Tigers piled up 523 yards of total offense.
Hrncir had big gains through the air, completing five passes for 30 yards or more. His primary target was La’Quan Wells, who caught five passes for 107 yards and had touchdown scores of 69 and 27 yards. His long score came midway through the third period after SAU trimmed the Tigers’ lead to 20-16 with a 45-yard field goal from Austin Wilkerson at the end of the frame.
Jayquan Lincoln and Herod had big days catching passes as well. Lincoln grabbed five passes for 73 yards, while Herod latched on to four for 51 yards.
SAU had the ball four times in the final quarter and never got closer than the ECU 24. The Tigers twice stopped SAU on fourth-down plays, including a pass deflected by Michael Onwuzurike.
ECU’s defense came up with a turnover for the fifth consecutive game. Cody Alexander, who ended the contest with 10 tackles, had a third-quarter interception that gave the Tigers great field position near midfield.
Defensively, the Tigers came up with five tackles behind the line of scrimmage, including quarterback sacks by Onwuzurike and Damas Green. ECU’s tackle leader was Devon Rousch who had 11 stops, including one for a loss of one yard.
“I’m proud of our defense for figuring out how to stop them in the second half,” McCullough said. “We don’t throw for 300 and run for 200 without our offensive line and tight ends. We will enjoy this win and get back to work tomorrow on Henderson State.”
Running back Jariq Scales led the Mulrider offense. He rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 22 attempts.
