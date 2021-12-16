Tigers reach 100-point mark in victory

Maybe Southwestern Christian University was just what the doctor ordered for the East Central University men’s basketball team.
The Tigers had suffered a pair of tough losses — a 73-71 setback to Northwestern in Ada and the dropped a 76-73 decision to Southwestern in Weatherford — heading into Tuesday night’s home contest with the Eagles.
Coach Max Pendery’s club scored 54 first-half points en route to a convincing 100-71 win over Southwestern Christian.
East Central improved to 3-6 overall, while SW Christian left at 0-4.
It was the second 100-point game of the 2021-22 campaign for the Tigers, who defeated Arkansas Baptist 114-52 last month. It marked the 76th 100-point game in school history.
A 3-pointer by Cole Robertson with 2:19 left in the game put ECU at the century mark.
East Central broke open a tight game with a 13-2 run to end the first half and carried a 54-39 lead into the break.
ECU led by 32 at 90-58 after a 3-pointer from Jakeem Acres with 7:54 left that capped a 10-0 Tiger surge. Acres paced the East Central offense with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field. He sank 4-of-7 3-pointers.
AJ Ferguson Jr. followed with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting, while Jalen Crutchfield added 13 points, four assists and a steal. He sank three 3-pointers.
Shemar Smith added 12 points, six rebounds and five assists and Robertson finished with eight points, including a pair of treys. Romello Wilburt contributed eight points and nine rebounds for the home team.
ECU finished 17-of-38 (44.7%) from beyond the arc compared to a 7-of-16 (43.8%) showing by the Eagles.
Derek Dantzler led SW Christian with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Khristien White was next with 13 points, while Luiz Machado Jr. added 12 points.
The Tigers will have one more game before the holiday break when they travel to Shawnee Saturday to face Oklahoma Baptist University. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. inside the Noble Complex.
