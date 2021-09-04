Tigers open season tonight at No. 14 Harding

The East Central University football team will play its first Great American Conference game since the 2019 season Saturday against No. 14 Harding. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at First Security Stadium in Searcy, Arkansas.
Tiger Quick Hits
• The Tigers went 2-0 in the 2020 season, defeating Southern Nazarene and NCAA DI FCS No. 21 Tarleton State
• Sr. Ontario Douglas moved up on five ECU Career Top-10 lists
No. 11 2,000 Rushing Yard - 2,362 yards
No. 3 Rushing Touchdowns - 31
• No. 5 Total Touchdowns - 31
• No. 5 Scoring (Points on Touchdowns) - 186
• No. 9 100 Yard Rushing Games - 11
• In the last full Great American Conference season, ECU went 3-8 overall, finishing tied for eighth
• Picked to finish sixth in the 2021 GAC Preseason Poll
• The Tigers return 76 letterman, including all 22 starters from the 2020 season
• ECU will have a tough challenge in the opening game against Harding, as they are ranked in two polls
No. 14 - D2Football.com Top-25 Poll
No. 22 - AFCA Top-25 Poll
• The Tigers and the Bisons have met on 18 previous occasions
• This is the second time that ECU will open the season against Harding in the all-time series. On Sept. 10, 1994, Harding defeted ECU 25-8 in Searcy, Arkansas. The host Bison then beat the Tigers 56-20 to open the 2019 season.
• ECU radio broadcaster Mike Manos working his 25th consecutive season
Called 246 games since 1997
