Tigers open season tonight at No. 14 Harding

East Central junior receiver Jackson McFarlane lines up before the snap during a practice session earlier this week. McFarlane and the Tigers will battle No. 14 Harding at 6 p.m. tonight at First Security Stadium in Searcy, Arkansas.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

The East Central University football team will play its first Great American Conference game since the 2019 season Saturday against No. 14 Harding. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at First Security Stadium in Searcy, Arkansas.

Tiger Quick Hits

• The Tigers went 2-0 in the 2020 season, defeating Southern Nazarene and NCAA DI FCS No. 21 Tarleton State

• Sr. Ontario Douglas moved up on five ECU Career Top-10 lists

No. 11 2,000 Rushing Yard - 2,362 yards

No. 3 Rushing Touchdowns - 31

• No. 5 Total Touchdowns - 31

• No. 5 Scoring (Points on Touchdowns) - 186

• No. 9 100 Yard Rushing Games - 11

• In the last full Great American Conference season, ECU went 3-8 overall, finishing tied for eighth

• Picked to finish sixth in the 2021 GAC Preseason Poll

• The Tigers return 76 letterman, including all 22 starters from the 2020 season

• ECU will have a tough challenge in the opening game against Harding, as they are ranked in two polls

No. 14 - D2Football.com Top-25 Poll

No. 22 - AFCA Top-25 Poll

• The Tigers and the Bisons have met on 18 previous occasions

• This is the second time that ECU will open the season against Harding in the all-time series. On Sept. 10, 1994, Harding defeted ECU 25-8 in Searcy, Arkansas. The host Bison then beat the Tigers 56-20 to open the 2019 season.

• ECU radio broadcaster Mike Manos working his 25th consecutive season

Called 246 games since 1997

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you